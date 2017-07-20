Dodgers extend win streak to 11 by trouncing White Sox

Right-hander Kenta Maeda claimed his eighth win of the season as the Los Angeles Dodgers topped the Chicago White Sox 9-1 on Wednesday in a game that was called in the top of the eighth inning after a 37-minute rain delay.

Maeda (8-4) allowed one run, on a first-inning homer to Melky Cabrera. The hurler gave up five hits in five innings, while fanning three and walking one.

The Dodgers hit four home runs, two by Kike Hernandez, en route to their 11th straight win.

Maeda had not played since the Dodgers beat the Kansas City Royals 4-1 on July 7, but said he got into the flow more easily than expected.

“I was able to enter the game more smoothly than I thought I would,” he said. “I put power into my pitches from the start because of that blank period.”

“I was able to prepare well because of the time I had.”

Hernandez homered in his first two at-bats, breaking out of a 1-for-23 slump and helping the Dodgers to their 31st victory in 35 games.

“The confidence that we have in our group that we’re going to win a game on a particular night is real,” Dodgers manager Dave Roberts said. “The talent in the room is real, the confidence that we have in each other is real. Now, it’s just going out there and doing it.

“You can talk about expecting to win, but you’ve got to do it to really believe in it, and we’re doing it.”

Chicago starter Carlos Rodon (1-3) allowed home runs to his first batter, as Chris Taylor led the game off with one, and his last, as Corey Seager’s two-run homer in the fourth chased him.

Rockies 18, Padres 4

In Denver, Nolan Arenado lined three homers as part of his five-hit afternoon and tied a career-high with seven RBIs, helping Colorado complete a three-game sweep of San Diego .

Trevor Story and Charlie Blackmon also homered on a scorching day when the Rockies had a season-high 21 hits.

Padres starter Clayton Richard (5-10) lasted just 3⅔ innings and gave up 11 runs, 10 earned, inflating his ERA from 4.75 to 5.35

Angels 7, Nationals 0

In Anaheim, Alex Meyer allowed only one hit in seven innings, and Mike Trout and C.J. Cron bashed two-run homers as Los Angeles snapped Washington’s six-game winning streak.

Cubs 8, Braves 2

In Atlanta, Mike Montgomery hit his first home run and allowed two hits and one run in six innings to lead streaking Chicago over the hosts.

Javier Baez hit a three-run homer in the eighth for the Cubs, who stretched their season-best winning streak to six games since the All-Star break.

Chicago reliever Koji Uehara gave up three hits and struck out one in one inning after entering the game in the eighth.

Pirates 3, Brewers 2 (10)

In Pittsburgh, Max Moroff got his first career game-ending hit with a single in the 10th, lifting the Pirates over Milwaukee.

Red Sox 5, Blue Jays 1

In Boston, Dustin Pedroia drove in three, Drew Pomeranz pitched three-hit ball into the seventh and the Red Sox downed Toronto.

Giants 5, Indians 4

In San Francisco, Buster Posey delivered a a two-out, two-run pinch-hit double in the bottom of the eighth and the Giants edged Cleveland.

Twins 6, Yankees 1

In Minneapolis, Miguel Sano belted a three-run home run, Jose Berrios went strong into the seventh inning and Minnesota trounced New York.

Phillies 10, Marlins 3

In Miami, Daniel Nava tied a career high with four hits and Philadelphia had a season-best 20 hits to beat Miami and win a road series for only the third time this season.

Marlins pinch hitter Ichiro Suzuki grounded out in the fifth.

Reds 4, Diamondbacks 3 (11)

In Cincinnati, the Reds ended their five-game losing streak thanks to Adam Duvall’s bases-loaded single in the 11th against Arizona.

Mariners 4, Astros 1

In Houston, James Paxton had another strong start against the Astros and rookie Ben Gamel powered the offense with a two-run homer.

Orioles 10, Rangers 2

In Baltimore, Kevin Gausman pitched six innings of four-hit ball, Adam Jones homered and scored three runs and the Orioles routed Texas.

Athletics 7, Rays 2

In Oakland, Sonny Gray struck out six while pitching into the seventh inning in what might have been his final home start in Oakland if the club tries to deal him before the trade deadline.

Royals 4, Tigers 3

In Kansas City, Brandon Moss doubled off the wall in the ninth to score the tying run, and Alex Gordon drove him home with a sacrifice fly to bail out closer Kelvin Herrera.

Mets 7, Cardinals 3

In New York, Jacob deGrom pitched into the seventh inning and won his career-best seventh straight start as the Mets prevailed over St. Louis.