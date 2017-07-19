Nishikori looking to regain confidence ahead of U.S. Open

Kei Nishikori said Wednesday he hopes to have regained his confidence and form for next month’s U.S. Open, the final Grand Slam event of the season.

Nishikori, currently ranked eighth the world, has been hampered by injuries this season and made a third-round exit at Wimbledon after a four-set defeat to lower-ranked Spaniard Roberto Bautista Agut.

Speaking at a commercial event in Tokyo, Nishikori, the 2014 U.S. Open runner-up, said, “I am really looking forward to the summer season.

“I want to regain my confidence on the hard courts and be in tip-top condition.”

Nishikori won the bronze medal at the Rio Olympics last summer, Japan’s first tennis medal in almost a century, and the 27-year-old also spoke of his hopes for the 2020 Olympics in Tokyo.

“It is a long way to go (until Tokyo 2020) but if I strengthen my body over these next two or three years then I think I can head into what will be a good period for me.”

“I will have the advantage of playing at home and would like to try again for a medal.”