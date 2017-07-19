FC Tokyo falls to Augsburg in friendly

J. League first-division side FC Tokyo lost 2-1 in a friendly away to Takashi Usami’s German club Augsburg on Tuesday.

Michael Gregoritsch opened the scoring for Augsburg in the 51st minute. Shoya Nakajima leveled with a free kick for Tokyo in the 62nd, but Christoph Janker won it for the Bundesliga side from a set piece in the dying seconds.

Usami played only the first 45 minutes for Augsburg.

Tokyo, which is touring Germany while the J. League takes a summer break, faces Yoshinori Muto’s Mainz in another friendly on Wednesday.