Midfielder Gaku Shibasaki has signed a four-year contract with promoted Spanish top-flight side Getafe, the La Liga club announced Monday.

Shibasakispent the past half season in the second division with Tenerife, which missed out on promotion after losing to Getafe in the playoff final.

The former Kashima Antlers man had an offer from Tenerife to stay, but the out-of-favor Japan international chose Getafe, seeking an opportunity to play in Spain’s first division.