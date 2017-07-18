Triumphant Hakuho now one win shy of tying Kaio’s all-time mark

Yokozuna Hakuho collected his 1,046th career win Tuesday as he edged rank-and-file grappler Chiyoshoma to stay perfect at the Nagoya Grand Sumo Tournament.

The yokozuna notched his 10th victory in as many days of the 15-day tourney to grab sole possession of second place on the all-time list, surpassing late yokozuna Chiyonofuji and moving within one of former ozeki Kaio’s record.

After a false start by Chiyoshoma, who used to train under Chiyonofuji, Hakuho absorbed the No. 5 maegashira’s charge and caught him in an arm lock.

The yokozuna then grabbed his opponent’s belt with both hands before driving him off the dohyo and to his sixth loss at Aichi Prefectural Gymnasium.

Hakuho will seek to tie Kaio’s mark on Wednesday when he meets sekiwake Mitakeumi, against whom he has a 4-1 record. Mitakeumi (7-3) on Tuesday pulled down top maegashira Shodai (3-7) with an underarm throw.

Eighth-ranked maegashira Aoiyama remains on the heels of Hakuho at 9-1 after powerfully thrusting out No. 10 Chiyotairyu (7-3).

Three others — ozeki Takayasu, No. 6 maegashira Onosho and 13th-ranked Takarafuji — beat their foes to stay two wins behind Hakuho.

Takayasu and maegashira Ura (6-4), who upset yokozuna Harumafuji (7-3) on Monday, put on what was perhaps the day’s most entertaining bout in their first career meeting.

The ozeki, standing 186 cm tall, easily fended off the 174-cm Ura’s charges, repeatedly shoving him away by some distance before twirling him off with a neck throw with his right arm.

Onosho beat ninth-ranked Tokushoryu (3-7), while Takarafuji defeated No. 16 Gagamaru (3-7) with a twisting overarm throw.

In the day’s last match, yokozuna Harumafuji bulldozed Tamawashi (5-5) to the edge of the ring, prompting the sekiwake to step outside.