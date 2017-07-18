Matsuyama paired with Koepka, Fleetwood for first half of British Open

Hideki Matsuyama has been grouped with U.S. Open champion Brooks Koepka of the United States and England’s Tommy Fleetwood for the first two rounds of the British Open, which starts on Thursday.

Event organizers announced on Monday the groupings and their tee times for the first half of the four-day tournament at Royal Birkdale.

At the U.S. Open in June, world No. 2 Matsuyama finished in a tie for second place with American Brian Harman.

Hideto Tanihara, Yuta Ikeda and Yusaku Miyazato will also particiopate in the tournament.