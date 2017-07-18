Brex hand coaching reins to Hasegawa

The Tochigi Brex have named former Japan national team head coach Kenji Hasegawa as their next bench boss.

The defending B. League champions made the announcement on their website on Tuesday.

Hasegawa, 57, replaces Tom Wisman, whose contract was not renewed after three seasons at the helm. “In order to win, I want to aim for change and pay attention to the little things that make the difference,” Hasegawa said in a statement. “And most of all, emphasize team work.”

Hasegawa, known for his tactical approach and developmental work with younger players, coached Japan from April 2014 to November 2016.

Under Hasegawa, Japan won a bronze at the 2014 Asian Games for its first medal in 20 years and reached the Asia Cup semifinals in 2015 for the first time since 1997.