Tomoki Sato brought home Japan’s first gold medal of the World Para Athletics Championships on Sunday by winning the men’s 1,500 meter T52 wheelchair race in a meet record of 3 minutes, 45.89 seconds.

Sato, who won two silver medals at the Rio de Janeiro Paralympics last summer, was joined on the podium by Hirokazu Ueyonabaru, who won bronze in 4:01.56.

The United States’ Raymond Martin was second (3:47.04).