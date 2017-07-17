Tanaka takes loss as Red Sox shut out Yankees

New York Yankees right-hander Masahiro Tanaka fell to his ninth loss of the season despite 7⅔ solid innings in a 3-0 defeat to the Boston Red Sox on Sunday.

Tanaka (7-9) allowed three runs on eight hits while striking out nine with no walks amid a lack of run support in the second game of a doubleheader at Fenway Park. The Yankees, who won the day’s first game 3-0, were blanked for the first time this year.

“It was good overall,” the 28-year-old said of his 112-pitch effort. “So it’s all the more disappointing that I was hit with that home run.”

He was referring to Mookie Betts’ two-run shot that opened the scoring in the third inning. Tanaka hung a lifeless slider in the lower half of the strike zone and Betts launched it over Fenway’s towering left field wall, the “Green Monster,” and into Lansdowne Street beyond.

The Boston right fielder scored again in the sixth on Dustin Pedroia’s RBI single.

Tanaka pitched out of a no-out situation with a runner on second in the fifth by getting a groundout and two strikeouts, and an inning later he fanned two straight with runners on first and second with one out.

“I wasn’t quite able to pitch like this in the first half of the season,” he said. “I had some bad luck but did what I can . . . I should be fine if my pitches pretty much go where I want like they did today.”

Astros 5, Twins 3

In Houston, Mike Fiers (6-4) struck out a season-high 11 over seven innings, while allowing two runs and four hits.

Nori Aoki had two hits and two RBIs for the Astros.

With Houston trailing 2-1 in the fourth inning, Aoki hit a two-run double to put the Astros ahead, and his teammates added two more runs in the seventh.

“I was able to concentrate well going into the game, and getting a hit (on my) first (plate appearance) meant a lot,” said Aoki, who singled to center field in the second inning off Kyle Gibson (5-8). “I was thinking that he might intentionally pitch a bit on the high side.”

Royals 4, Rangers 3

In Kansas City, Texas right fielder Choo Shin-soo lost Lorenzo Cain’s routine fly in the sun, and the ball glanced off his glove for a game-winning RBI single with two outs in the ninth as the Royals stopped a five-game losing streak overall and a 12-game skid against Texas.

Choo tried to shield his eyes, but even sunglasses didn’t help on Cain’s sliced flyball.

Rangers starter Yu Darvish did not factor into the decision.

Darvish gave up three runs — two earned — on eight hits, a walk and a wild pitch over 6⅔ innings, striking out six during his 98-pitch outing.

“I did my best,” Darvish said. “The opponents hit a lot of foul balls in the first three innings, but I got a good feel for my pitches after that.”

Mariners 7, White Sox 6 (10th)

In Chicago, Nelson Cruz homered on a 3-0 pitch from Chris Beck (1-1) leading off the 10th inning, his 19th home run this season, and Seattle overcame a 5-0 deficit and won its fourth straight. The White Sox have lost four in a row.

Nick Vincent (3-1) earned the win, and Edwin Diaz struck out Jose Abreu, Todd Frazier and Garcia — all swinging — for his 16th save.

Angels 4, Rays 3

In Anaheim, pinch-hitter C.J. Cron connected for a tiebreaking, two-run homer in the eighth off Adam Kolarek after Andrelton Simmons singled against Jumbo Diaz (1-4).

Trailing 4-2, the Rays scored once in the ninth and loaded the bases with one out. Bud Norris got Tim Beckham to ground into a double play for his 14th save, ending Tampa Bay’s four-game winning streak.

Athletics 7, Indian 3

In Oakland, Cleveland starter Trevor Bauer got just two outs in a four-run first inning and matched the shortest start of his big league career, as the Athletics completed a surprising three-game sweep of the AL Central-leading Indians, who have lost four straight for the first time since 2015.

Bauer (7-8) allowed four runs, three hits and two walks while throwing just 24 of 43 pitches for strikes in facing seven batters.

Tigers 6, Blue Jays 5 (11)

In Detroit, Miguel Cabrera walked with the bases loaded in the 11th inning as the Tigers beat Toronto.

With the score 5-5, Alex Avila was walked by Jeff Beliveau (1-1) leading off the 11th, Nicholas Castellanos reached on an error by third baseman Josh Donaldron and Lucas Harrell walked Justin Upton and Cabrera.

Cubs 8, Orioles 0

In Baltimore, Jose Quintana dazzled in his debut for the Chicago Cubs, striking out a season-high 12 in seven innings.

Acquired by the World Series champions during the All-Star break from the Chicago White Sox for a playoff push, Quintana (1-0) allowed three hits, walked none and joined Matt Garza as the only pitchers in Cubs history to fan 12 in their debut.

Dodgers 3, Marlins 2

In Miami, Justin Turner homered and singled to increase his batting average to .374, and Los Angeles won for the 29th time in 33 games, including nine in a row.

Five Dodgers pitchers combined for 16 strikeouts with no walks. Kenley Jansen got four outs for his 23rd save in as many chances as Los Angeles (64-29) climbed 35 games above .500 for the first time since 1977 by completing its big league-high 11th sweep.

Miami’s Ichiro Suzuki finished 1-for-1 in the loss.

Nationals 14, Reds 4

In Cincinnati, Daniel Murphy hit two of Washington’s five home runs and had five RBIs.

Adam Lind and Jose Lobaton added two-run shots and Anthony Rendon had a solo homer, his third home run in two games, to help the Nationals to their fourth straight victory.

Rockies 13, Mets 4

In New York, Ian Desmond provided an instant spark for slumping Colorado in his return from the disabled list, and Nolan Arenado hit one of the Rockies’ three homers.

Charlie Blackmon was credited with an inside-the-park home run — even though his drive actually cleared the orange line atop left-center field fence — and Gerardo Parra also went deep to help Colorado win for only the sixth time in 21 games.

Braves 7, Diamondbacks 1

In Atlanta, Matt Kemp hit a three-run homer and Brandon Phillips doubled three times as the Braves completed a three-game sweep and sent Arizona to its season-high fifth straight loss.

Jaime Garcia (3-7) allowed one run and four hits in seven innings as Atlanta(45-45) reached .500 for the first time since April 17.

Pirates 4, Cardinals 3

In Pittsburgh, Adam Frazier’s game-ending single capped a two-run rally in the ninth against Brett Cecil (1-3), who also gave up Jordy Mercer’s RBI double.

Wade LeBlanc (4-2) pitched a hitless ninth.

Phillies 5, Brewers 2

In Milwaukee, rookie Nick Williams hit his first career grand slam — on lefty reliever Tyler Webb’s first pitch since he was acquired Thursday from the Yankees for minor league first baseman Garrett Cooper. Williams homered off Webb last month in the minors.

Jeremy Hellickson (6-5) struck out six and allowed four hits and two runs over five innings for his first win since June 4.

Padres 7, Giants 1

In San Diego, Hector Sanchez and Corey Spangenberg each hit a three-run home run off Jeff Samardzija (4-11), who allowed seven runs and nine hits in six innings.