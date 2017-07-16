Japan beats Brazil for first time in six years

Japan defeated Brazil for the first time in six years, winning their 2017 women’s volleyball World Grand Prix match 3-2 on Sunday.

Japan, entering its Pool D1 finale after a crushing loss to Serbia the previous day, blew a two-set lead at Kamei Arena Sendai against last year’s champions, but won the tiebreaker 17-15.

“We lost badly yesterday, so we told the players that we need to show our competitive stance, no matter who we are competing against,” Japan’s coach Kumi Nakada told the Japan Volleyball Association website. “Even though we had to go to full sets, I am satisfied with the results.”

Japan, ranked sixth in the world, is sixth out of 12 teams in Group 1 with four wins and two losses. Brazil has three wins and three losses.

Japan will play against China, Serbia and Russia starting Friday in Hong Kong in a bid to qualify as one of six teams for the final round next month in China.