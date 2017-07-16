Nakanishi, Wada earn bronze medals at World Para Athletics Championships

Maya Nakanishi and Shinya Wada won bronze medals on the second day of the World Para Athletics Championships on Saturday.

The 32-year-old Nakanishi reached 5.00 meters in the women’s long jump T43/T44 at London Stadium, 0.40 behind first place Stef Reid of Great Britain.

Wada, 40, finished third in the men’s 5,000 T11 in 15 minutes, 54.29 seconds. Samwel Kimani of Kenya won in 15:41.54 and Cristian Valenzuela of Chile took second in 15:49.63.

Wada holds the national record of 15:50.87 in the event, which he set in 2015.

Nakanishi and Wada both competed at the Paralympics in Rio de Janeiro last summer, but did not win a medal.