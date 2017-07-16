Yanks outlast Red Sox in 16-inning marathon

In the long-storied history of the Yankees-Red Sox rivalry, this was among the longer ones — nearly six hours, more than 500 pitches.

That is, if it’s officially over.

Didi Gregorius lined a go-ahead single in the 16th inning, and New York wound up winning 4-1 on Saturday, in a game Boston played under protest after a bizarre sequence on the bases. Not since 1966 had the Yankees and Red Sox gone so deep at Fenway Park.

Matt Holliday hit a tying home run off Boston closer Craig Kimbrel in the ninth that cleared the Green Monster, and it took 5 hours, 50 minutes and 512 pitches to finish.

Both teams burned through their bullpens, and the relievers won’t get much rest — the Yankees and the AL East-leading Red Sox were set for a day-night doubleheader Sunday.

“It’s a good feeling,” Yankees manager Joe Girardi said. “That’s a long grueling game and Matt Holliday hits a huge home run in the ninth inning to tie it up, that led to however many innings we played.”

Holliday drew a leadoff walk in the 11th and Jacoby Ellsbury followed with a grounder to first baseman Mitch Moreland, who threw to second for a forceout. Holliday, however, retreated toward first and slid into the bag as shortstop Xander Bogaerts’ throw arrived.

Moreland wasn’t able to reach the ball, which hit Ellsbury and bounced into foul territory. Boston manager John Farrell argued in favor of an interference call and after a lengthy review, the umpires allowed Ellsbury to stay on first.

“I didn’t know (Moreland) didn’t touch (first) base,” Holliday said. “I thought with Ells running he was going to touch the base and go to second.”

Crew chief Gary Cederstrom told a pool reporter that he didn’t think there was interference.

“No,” he said. “It’s under protest so the rest of it you’re going to have to get from the office.”

Boston starter Chris Sale struck out 13 in 7⅔ scoreless innings of three-hit ball. He leads the majors with 191 strikeouts.

“A lot of opportunities, a lot of missed opportunities, a lot of very good pitching over the majority of today,” Farrell said. “Chris Sale was outstanding once again. A rare non-converted save by Craig today and then some opportunities following that. A base hit with men in scoring position just wasn’t there today.”

Yankees starter Luis Severino allowed one run and four hits in seven innings. He gave up Moreland’s sacrifice fly in the third.

“When you get somebody like Sale pitching, you have to get going to try your best,” Severino said.

Ben Heller (1-0) went two innings. Seven Yankees relievers combined to blank Boston on four hits for nine innings.

Doug Fister (0-3) gave up three runs in the 16th. Ellsbury led off with a double, Gregorius and Austin Romine hit RBI singles and Gary Sanchez added a sacrifice fly.

A day after Yankees blew a ninth-inning lead and lost, they rallied to win for just the eighth time in 28 games. New York closed within 3½ games of Boston.

The Red Sox had been 43-0 when leading after eight. Kimbrel, the winning pitcher in the All-Star Game on Tuesday night, had his first career blown save at Fenway following 30 successful ones.

The clubs last played 16 innings at Fenway on June 4, 1966, when Jim Gosger’s three-run homer gave Boston a 6-3 victory. In 2015, Boston beat New York 6-5 in 19 innings at Yankee Stadium.

“Sometimes one pitch can be the outcome of the entire game,” Kimbrel said. “It seemed like that was kind of it today.”

Dodgers 7, Marlins 1

In Miami, Cody Bellinger became the first Dodgers rookie to hit for the cycle and Alex Wood became the first Dodgers pitcher in more than a century to win his first 11 decisions in a season, helping the NL West leaders extend their winning streak to eight.

Bellinger singled in the first, hit a two-run homer in the third, added an RBI double in the fourth and hit his second career triple on the first pitch of the seventh, becoming the ninth player in the Dodgers’ 128-year history to hit for the cycle.

Wood (11-0) struck out 10 in six scoreless innings, allowed only four baserunners and lowered his ERA to 1.56 in 16 games this year.

Ichiro Suzuki was hitless in a pinch-hit appearance. Junichi Tazawa threw a scoreless inning for Miami

Padres 5, Giants 3

In San Diego, Madison Bumgarner allowed four hits over seven innings, including home runs by Matt Szczur and Jabari Blash, in his first start since being injured in a dirt bike accident. He left with the score tied at 3.

Bumgarner was making his first start since April 19 at Kansas City. The next day, he wiped out while riding a dirt bike on a day off in Denver, spraining the AC joint in his left shoulder and suffering bruised ribs.

Hector Sanchez hit a two-run homer in the ninth against Cory Gearrin (3-3), sending San Francisco to its six loss in eight games.

Brandon Maurer (1-4) pitched the ninth for the win.

Brewers 3, Phillies 2

In Milwaukee, Travis Shaw broke an eighth-inning tie against Joaquin Benoit (1-4) with his 20th homer, and the Brewers (52-41) moved a season-high 11 games over .500.

Jacob Barnes (2-1) escaped an eight-inning jam thanks to a slick double play after he walked two batters.

Corey Knebel pitched the ninth for his 16th save. He struck out Tommy Joseph for his 45th consecutive appearance with a strikeout to start the season, a major league record.

Nationals 10, Reds 7

In Cincinnati, Anthony Rendon hit his second career grand slam and added a two-run homer, and Washington overcame Scooter Gennett’s four-RBI night.

Ryan Raburn homered to lead off the seventh, sparking a seven-run outburst capped by Rendon’s 18th homer as the Nationals took a 10-0 lead.

Max Scherzer (11-5) finished with 10 strikeouts in six innings, his 12th game of the season and 61st of his career with at least 10. He issued a season-high four walks while allowing three hits.

The Reds bounced back for two runs in the eighth and five in the ninth, three on Gennett’s 16th homer. Matt Grace got his second save in two nights.

Mets 9, Rockies 3

In New York, Jay Bruce and pitcher Seth Lugo homered during an early barrage that sent Colorado to its 15th loss in 20 games.

Jose Reyes also went deep and Lucas Duda had a two-run double as the Mets took full advantage of a calf injury that knocked Tyler Chatwood (6-11) from the game after one out, 19 pitches and three walks.

Lugo (4-2) worked into the seventh with a big lead, but New York slugger Yoenis Cespedes left early after slamming his right knee into the ground while trying to make a sliding catch.

Cardinals 4, Pirates 0

In Pittsburgh, Lance Lynn (8-6) allowed eight hits in 6⅓ innings and hit a run-scoring double. Lynn hasn’t allowed a run in his last 13 ⅓ innings.

Jameson Taillon (5-3) lost for the first time in nearly a month, giving up four runs in five innings and matching his season high by allowing eight hits.

The Pirates left nine runners on base and went 1-for-10 with runners in scoring position.

Braves 8, Diamondbacks 5

In Atlanta, little-used Lane Adams drove in three runs with a go-ahead, pinch-hit, bases-loaded double in the sixth.

Adams was hitting only .214 in 28 at-bats before his double to the left-field wall off Randall Delgado (1-2) cleared the bases. The Diamondbacks have lost seven of eight and 10 of 13.

Ian Krol (2-2) recorded the final out in the sixth, and Jim Johnson pitched a perfect ninth for his 21st save.

Mariners 4, White Sox 3

In Chicago, Nelson Cruz and Kyle Seager homered, and Seattle overcame three errors to win its third straight.

Felix Hernandez (5-3) plunked Jose Abreu twice and threw a wild pitch. But Cruz’s two-run shot off Anthony Swarzak (4-3) — just the second homer allowed by the reliever this season — made it 4-3 Mariners in the sixth.

Steve Cishek, Tony Zych and Nick Vincent each pitched a scoreless inning before Edwin Diaz finished for his 15th save in 18 chances. The right-hander struck out Abreu with runners on first and second for the final out.

Melky Cabrera had four hits and two RBIs for last-place Chicago.

Twins 4, Astros 2

In Houston, Brian Dozier homered and Eddie Rosario hit a tiebreaking two-run double off Tony Sipp in the sixth after Minnesota loaded the bases against Joe Musgrove (4-8). The Twins had lost three in a row overall and seven in a row against the Astros.

Rangers 1, Royals 0

In Kansas City, Choo Shin-Soo flared a lazy fly ball down the left-field line for a single with one out in the ninth, driving in the only run off Danny Duffy (5-6) as Texas earned its 12th straight win over the Royals dating to last July.

Duffy and Cole Hamels matched each other through seven innings, and Jose Leclerc (2-2) relieved Hamels with two out in the eighth.

Leclerc walked the leadoff man in the ninth, but Alex Claudio struck out Eric Hosmer and got Salvador Perez to ground into a double play to earn his third save.

Athletics 5, Indians 3

In Oakland, Khris Davis hit his 25th homer, a two-run shot in the ninth off Bryan Shaw, after Andrew Miller (3-3) walked Yonder Alonso.

Rookie third baseman Matt Chapman homered twice and scored three runs while Rajai Davis added an RBI single for the A’s.

Ryan Madson (2-4) retired three batters.

Rays 6, Angels 3

In Anaheim, Alex Cobb (8-6) gave up one run, six hits and three walks in 7⅔ innings.

After surrendering a career-high nine earned runs on June 3 to fall to 4-5 with a 4.52 ERA, Cobb has gone 4-1 with a 2.16 ERA in his last seven starts.

Tigers 11, Blue Jays 1

In Detroit, J.D. Martinez had five RBIs with a two-run single and a three-run homer, and Michael Fulmer (10-6) allowed one run and two hits in eight innings..

Toronto’s Francisco Liriano (5-5) allowed five runs, three hits and four walks in two-plus innings.

Cubs 10, Orioles 3

In Baltimore, making his first appearance at Camden Yards since he was traded by the Orioles four years ago, Jake Arrieta (9-7) walked three in the first two innings, then settled down to hold Baltimore to four hits over 6⅔ innings.

Addison Russell homered for the second straight game, and Albert Almora and Anthony Rizzo also went deep for Chicago, which hit eight homers in winning the first two games of the series.

Wade Miley (4-8) gave up seven runs, nine hits and four walks in 4⅔ innings.