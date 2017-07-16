New Dortmund manager Bosz pleased with victory over Urawa

Peter Bosz said he was pleased to pick up his first win as manager of Borussia Dortmund after the Bundesliga side edged Urawa Reds 3-2 in a preseason friendly on Saturday.

“Today’s match was only a friendly but I am delighted,” said Bosz, whose side lost 3-2 in its first preseason outing against fourth-tier RW Essen earlier this month.

“Our first game of the preseason was against Essen and our performance today was much better than in that game, so I am pleased that we were able to win.”

Reds more than held their own against Dortmund, and Shinzo Koroki fired the home side in front midway through the first half before two goals in the space of three second-half minutes from substitute Emre Mor put Dortmund ahead 2-1.

Wataru Endo’s header in the 85th minute looked to have earned the J. League side a share of the spoils, but Andre Schurrle ran onto a misguided header from Endo and drove in the winner at the near post with two minutes left.

“Urawa are a good side, they were compact in defense and were dangerous on the counterattack,” said Bosz, who has taken over the reins at Dortmund from Thomas Tuchel. “It would not have been a surprise if we had conceded a couple more goals.

“We conceded from set pieces and I am not satisfied with the way we allowed the second goal. But it was hot and seeing as we have only been together for preseason for a week, it was not a bad performance.

“We are preparing for the new season and I am glad that we didn’t pick up any injuries.”

Dortmund’s Serbian defender Neven Subotic also admitted Reds had given his team a tough time.

“Reds were aggressive and well organized,” he said. “They made us struggle in the first half, but we had more of the ball in the second half. Over the 90 minutes we were given a tough time but it is good that we got the win.”

Reds manager Mihailo Petrovic could not find fault in the performance of his players.

“It was not a bad performance from us,” said Petrovic, who has come under fire for recent results in the J. League.

“We always come in for criticism when we lose but I don’t think we deserve criticism from the way we performed today. Both teams played well and I thought it was a great spectacle.

“It was sold out and I think everyone here and the people watching on television were satisfied.