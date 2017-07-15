Japan men qualify for 2018 volleyball world championship

Japan won its final qualifying pool for the 2018 FIVB Volleyball Men’s World Championship on Saturday, wrapping up with a 3-2 victory over Australia.

Entering their Pool B finale against Australia with a perfect 3-0 record, the Japanese clinch a top-two spot and a berth in next year’s worlds by winning the first set.

With a five-set victory, Japan finished atop of the group that also included Taiwan, Thailand and New Zealand.

The pool in Canberra will finish on Sunday. The other final Asian qualifying pool will be held in Iran starting on Aug. 10. The worlds will be held next year in September in Italy and Bulgaria.

The worlds are held every four years. Japan failed to qualify for the 2014 tournament.