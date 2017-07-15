Tonga secures final spot in Pool C for 2019 Rugby World Cup

Tonga grabbed the final spot in Pool C of the 2019 Rugby World Cup on Saturday as the runner-up in Oceania qualifying.

Fiji, which secured its spot as the top Oceania qualifier a week ago, did not let up in a 38-16 victory against Samoa, which needed a win to make it to Japan.

Samoa’s loss handed Oceania’s second berth to Tonga, which is now in the same pool with England, France, Argentina and the United States.

Tonga will be playing in its seventh straight World Cup and its eighth overall. Samoa, meanwhile, heads to a two-match playoff with the runner-up of European qualifying.

The winners of that playoff will compete in Pool A along with host Japan, Ireland, Scotland and the winners of the European qualifiers.