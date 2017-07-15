Nomura climbs into contention at U.S. Women’s Open

Harukyo Nomura pulled herself into contention by shooting a 3-under 69 Friday to sit four shots behind leader Feng Shanshan after two rounds at the U.S. Women’s Open.

Nomura carded four birdies and a single bogey for a 36-hole total of 4-under to share sixth place with three others. Feng saw her overnight lead cut to two shots after a second-round 70 at the Trump National Golf Club.

“It’s nice to play under pressure in a major championship. I did OK,” Nomura said.

“It was good that I got two birdies on the front nine despite the rain. In these difficult circumstances, a 3-under is a passing grade. Both my long and short game is improving so I’m looking forward to the remaining two days.”

Ai Miyazato, who is at 1-over par, and Rumi Yoshiba, who entered the second round in third after carding a 68 and then shot a 4-over 76, were among the 62 players who made the cut.

Three South Koreans — Choi Hye-jin, Lee Jeon-geun and Amy Yang — are tied for second two shots behind Feng.

With club owner and U.S. President Donald Trump watching from a private box near the 15th green, Miyazato snuck into the weekend at 1-over-par after claiming two of her three birdies in the final four holes. She needed the late flurry after finding water for a double at the seventh and taking a bogey on 13 after she was hung up in a bunker.

“I didn’t see him, but I heard screaming and cheering so I was saying (to my caddy) maybe he’s here,” said Miyazato of Trump’s arrival.

“I achieved my minimum goal. I kept missing my putts and it was one of those days where I had to convert the few chances I had. I’m happy to qualify (for the final two rounds) but I want to see more convincing play on the greens.”

Meanwhile, Yosiba’s day started with a horror seven on the par-5 first and she followed it with three further dropped shots, only one birdie stemming the damage.