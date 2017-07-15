Kagawa, Dortmund finalize extension

Shinji Kagawa has extended his contract with Borussia Dortmund by two years until June 2020.

“Shinji feels a very strong connection to this club, the city and our fans,” Dortmund sporting director Michael Zorc said.

Dortmund announced his contract extension Friday after landing in Tokyo for its summer tour.

Kagawa, now in his second stint at Dortmund after two seasons at Manchester United, has scored 36 goals and set up 33 in 127 Bundesliga games for the side.

The 28-year-old midfielder won league titles with Dortmund in 2011 and 2012, and the German Cup in 2012 and 2017.