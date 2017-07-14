Ajax midfielder Nouri diagnosed with permanent brain damage

Ajax midfielder Abdelhak Nouri has been diagnosed with severe and permanent brain damage, five days after he collapsed due to an irregular heartbeat during a friendly game in Austria.

Dutch club Ajax said on Twitter that it “received very bad news” regarding Nouri’s condition, after doctors at a hospital in Innsbruck, Austria, woke the player from an induced coma.

The club added that “recovery chances of these crucial brain functions are nil.”

Nouri is expected to return soon to the Netherlands for further treatment at a hospital in Amsterdam.

The diagnosis came two days after tests indicated that Nouri’s heart was undamaged while a CT scan of his brain and initial neurological tests showed no irregularities either. Doctors were “cautiously optimistic about his recovery,” Ajax said at that time.