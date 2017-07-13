Karino sparks Japan in victory over England

Japan stunned England 1-0 in Johannesburg on Wednesday with Mami Karino scoring an early goal in a women’s Hockey World League tournament thriller.

England, ranked second in the world and nine places above Japan, included a number of the stars who helped Great Britain win gold at the 2016 Rio Olympic Games.

But the favorites were rattled at the University of the Witwatersrand hockey stadium when they conceded an avoidable goal just three minutes into the initial quarter.

Japan, which last beat England 11 years ago, adopted a direct approach, playing long balls to try and ease the pressure as it booked a quarterfinals spot with a match to spare.

Recently recruited Australia-born Japan coach Anthony Farry hailed the Cherry Blossoms after the biggest upset so far in the Johannesburg tournament.

“Our defense did really well to keep England out. I am taking no credit for this victory — fantastic teamwork by a wonderful bunch of girls did the trick,” Farry said.

“We were lucky to score early and now there is a need to keep our feet firmly on the ground. On another day, England could have scored a few goals.”