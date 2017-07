Struggling Sanfrecce Hiroshima have signed Australian striker Nathan Burns, the J. League first-division club said Thursday.

A member of Australia’s 2015 Asian Cup-winning squad, the 29-year-old Burns joined FC Tokyo in July that year and left after his contract expired at the end of last month.

Burns scored twice in 10 league appearances in his first season with Tokyo.

Last season, he scored one goal in 16 games. He has not played in a single league game in the top flight this term.