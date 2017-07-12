FC Tokyo signs Thai midfielder Jakkit on loan

FC Tokyo has signed Thai midfielder Jakkit Wachpirom from Bangkok United on a loan deal to the end of the season, the J. League first division club announced Wednesday.

The 20-year-old Jakkit has played for his under-23 national side, and was a part of the Thailand team that finished second at last year’s Asian Under-19 Championship.

Jakkit is the second Thai player to currently join the J. League after Chanathip Songkrasin at Consadole Sapporo.

“I’m very grateful to have the opportunity of playing abroad at a club like FC Tokyo,” Jakkit said. “I will work as hard as I can and take in as much as I can from this.”

Tokyo also said it had signed former Palmeiras midfielder Lipe Veloso and South Korea defender Soo Jang-hyun from Guangzhou R&F.

Jang previously played for Tokyo two seasons before transferring to Guangzhou in 2014.