Yokozuna Hakuho keeps perfect record on fourth day of Nagoya Basho

Record-chasing Mongolian yokozuna Hakuho maintained his flawless start to the Nagoya Grand Sumo Tournament on Wednesday, producing a well-earned fourth win against top-ranked maegashira Takakeisho on Wednesday.

The day’s finale at times resembled a boxing match, as both wrestlers waited for each other to make the next move after a stalemate at the center of the ring was broken up at Aichi Prefectural Gymnasium.

But Hakuho showed his class and easily worked Takakeisho (1-3) over the bales to move within seven wins of former ozeki Kaio’s all-time win record of 1,047.

Hakuho’s 1,040th career victory left him five back of the late Chiyonofuji, who is second on the all-time list.

Three of the four yokozuna in sumo’s elite division came through with wins on the fourth day of action.

Yokozuna Kisenosato, whose injured left arm has clearly affected his form, rebounded from his second defeat with relative ease, barging out top-ranked Shodai (1-3) to level his mark.

Harumafuji also recovered from a surprise second defeat and after diving in low at the charge, the Mongolian quickly seized control to shove Georgian No. 2 maegashira Tochinoshin (2-2) to the dirt.

But Mongolian yokozuna Kakuryu withdrew from the 15-day basho earlier in the day due to a right foot injury and handed a default win to his scheduled komusubi opponent Yoshikaze (4-0).

Newly promoted ozeki Takayasu took out sekiwake debutante Mitakeumi (2-2) with a flurry of thrusts to score a third straight win.

There were mixed results for the two other ozeki. Goeido (2-2) powered his way past winless No. 3 maegashira Ikioi, but Mongolian giant Terunofuji (1-3) was condemned to a force-out defeat by second-ranked Hokutofuji (3-1).