Lions Genda named to Pacific League All-Star roster

Seibu Lions rookie Sosuke Genda was added to the Pacific League’s roster for this weekend’s All-Star Series, NPB announced Tuesday.

The 24-year-old replaces another shortstop, the Tohoku Rakuten Golden Golden Eagles’ Eigoro Mogi, for Saturday’s game at Nagoya Dome and Sunday’s finale at Zozo Marine Stadium in Chiba. Mogi, a leading reason for the Eagles’ rise this season, has not played since June 17 due to a right elbow injury.

“When I heard, I was quite surprised,” Genda said at MetLife Dome before Seibu’s game against the Lotte Marines.

“I am happy to be able to appear in the All-Star games. It’s an honor. To a slight extent, I wonder if I’m really worthy of this.”

Genda, Seibu’s third draft pick last autumn, has played every inning at shortstop this season and is an early rookie of the year candidate. He entered Tuesday with a .347 on-base percentage, 24 stolen bases and 51 runs.

Although his 12 errors through Sunday were the most among NPB shortstops, he led both leagues with 283 assists and 51 double plays.