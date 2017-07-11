Scully to be honored with Icon Award at The ESPYS

Vin Scully will receive the Icon Award at The ESPYS, with actor Bryan Cranston presenting the honor given to those whose careers have left a lasting impression on the sports world.

Scully retired last fall after 67 years calling Los Angeles Dodgers games. The 89-year-old Hall of Famer’s career was the longest tenure of any broadcaster with a single pro sports team.

Past recipients of the Icon Award are Kobe Bryant, Derek Jeter, Peyton Manning and Abby Wambach.

Manning hosts the 25th annual awards show, which celebrates the best sports stories of the year, on Wednesday night in Los Angeles.