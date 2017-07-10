Uehara finishes sixth at LPGA event

Ayako Uehara impressed with seven birdies in the final round of the Thornberry Creek LPGA Classic on Sunday en route to a two-way tie for sixth, her best showing on the U.S. women’s circuit.

Uehara, playing her fifth season in the United States, finished with a four-day 17-under-par 271 total.

Starting her final round seven at shots behind the leader, Uehara carded six of her seven birdies through the first eight holes but slowed after the turn, missing short birdie chances on Nos. 10 and 11.

Overnight leader Katherine Kirk of Australia, who shot a final-round 70, pulled away for a one-stroke victory at 22-under, with Ashleigh Buhai of South Africa taking second.

“I needed birdies (for any chance to win) and I was in a do-or-die situation,” said the 33-year-old Uehara, who played in the final group with Kirk and Buhai.

“I need to learn to get birdies on the final nine or I won’t place among the top. I learned so much this week paired with the winner. It was a really good experience. I was nervous but today proved fruitful,” she said.