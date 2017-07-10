Darvish, Tanaka finish first half with losses

Yu Darvish lost a pitchers’ duel against JC Ramirez, who combined with three others on a two-hit shutout in the Los Angeles Angels’ 3-0 victory over the Texas Rangers on Sunday.

With little offensive support at Globe Life Park in Arlington, Darvish (6-8) lost his third straight decision after giving up two runs and three hits, including a first-inning solo shot to Albert Pujols, in 7⅓ innings of work.

He struck out six and walked four in his 102-pitch effort, failing to pick up his first win since June 12.

“It can’t be helped,” Darvish said about his lack of run support.

“I just focus on retiring every batter I face and try not to worry about the score. I don’t want to reflect on the first half of the season as my mind is on my next start after the All-Star break, where I have to pitch well as always,” he said.

Ramirez (8-7) issued five walks but kept the Rangers’ bats silent, yielding just two hits — a double to Nomar Mazara and a single to Delino DeShields — over six innings.

It was the final game before the All-Star break for both teams.

At Yankee Stadium in New York, Masahiro Tanaka also lost his eighth game of the season in the New York Yankees’ 5-3 defeat to the Milwaukee Brewers.

Tanaka (7-8) was charged with five runs and six hits in 4⅓ innings. He gave up two homers — a three-run shot to Travis Shaw in the opening inning and a leadoff homer to Stephen Vogt in the second that made it 4-0.

“Neither of those pitches went where I aimed. My mistakes turned into homers, not just base hits,” said Tanaka, who has given up 23 homers so far this season, one more than his total in 2016.

“I went through a long period of poor pitching so the first half for me was a struggle,” he said.

Rockies 10, White Sox 0

In Denver, hometown rookie Kyle Freeland came within two outs of the first no-hitter by a Rockies pitcher at Coors Field before surrendering a sharp single to Melky Cabrera in Colorado’s victory over Chicago.

Freeland, who is from Denver and grew up going to games at the hitter-friendly park, struck out the first batter of the ninth inning and then allowed Cabrera’s hit to left field on a 2-2 count.

The 24-year-old Freeland (9-7) threw 126 pitches. He was pulled immediately after the hit and left to a standing ovation. The lefty struck out a career-high nine, walked three and hit a batter.

Freeland was trying to throw the second no-hitter in Coors Field history. Hideo Nomo accomplished the feat in 1996 when he was with the Los Angeles Dodgers. The only no-hitter in Rockies history was thrown by Ubaldo Jimenez in 2010 at Atlanta.

Astros 19, Blue Jays 1

In Toronto, Carlos Correa homered twice and drove in a career-high five runs and Houston romped into the All-Star break by battering the Blue Jays.

Norichika Aoki went 1-for-2 with an RBI for the Astros. Aoki drove in the team’s 11th run with a single off Aaron Loup in the seventh inning.

“It was meaningful to get a hit as a pinch hitter, and I’m glad I’ve been seeing results. I got my 2,000th career hit, I made my pitching debut, and it was a memorable first half (of the season). I have to remain focused and try to win games in the second half as well,” Aoki said.

Houston became just the fifth team in the last 40 years to reach 60 wins before the All-Star Game. They joined the 1998 Yankees, 2001 Mariners, 2003 Braves and this year’s Los Angeles Dodgers, who got there Saturday. At 60-29, Houston heads into the break with a huge lead in a division where no one else is over .500.

Pirates 14, Cubs 3

In Chicago, Francisco Cervelli and Andrew McCutchen capped Pittsburgh’s 10-run first inning with consecutive homers off Jon Lester.

Cervelli drove in five runs and Jordy Mercer had two hits and three RBIs as the Pirates closed out a 5-2 road trip with their fifth win in six games. All-Star Josh Harrison homered in the ninth and Chad Kuhl pitched three innings of one-run ball in an emergency start after Jameson Taillon was scratched due to flu-like symptoms.

Dodgers 5, Royals 2

In Los Angeles, Clayton Kershaw tossed a six-hitter to become the majors’ first 14-game winner, Justin Turner homered twice, and the NL West-leading Dodgers defeated Kansas City to complete their major league-best 10th sweep.

Nationals 10, Braves 5

In Washington, Anthony Rendon reached base four times, and the Nationals’ bullpen allowed two runs over 5⅔ innings in a win over Atlanta.

Rendon scored twice and drove in a pair as the Nationals salvaged a split of the four-game series.

Washington starter Joe Ross left the game with an apparent injury with one out in the fourth.

Tigers 5, Indians 3

In Cleveland, Michael Fulmer outpitched All-Star teammate Corey Kluber and Alex Presley hit a tiebreaking, two-run double as Detroit hung on late to salvage the series finale with the Indians.

Fulmer (9-6) dominated Cleveland’s lineup until the seventh, when he gave up a two-run homer to Indians All-Star Jose Ramirez.

Phillies 7, Padres 1

In Philadelphia, Freddy Galvis hit two of his team’s six home runs, and Jerad Eickhoff threw five shutout innings.

Eickhoff (1-7) returned from the disabled list with a strong start for the Phillies. He tied a season high with eight strikeouts and held San Diego to just five hits and a walk.

Cardinals 6, Mets 0

In St. Louis, Tommy Pham, Paul DeJong and Luke Voit homered and Lance Lynn pitched seven innings of three-hit ball to help the Cardinals beat New York.

It was Lynn’s longest outing since May 23, when he threw 123 pitches in eight scoreless innings in a 2-1 loss to Clayton Kershaw and the Dodgers. Lynn’s two strikeouts is a season low, but he needed just 93 pitches while facing two batters over the minimum.

Marlins 10, Giants 8

In San Francisco, Giancarlo Stanton homered twice, the second coming after A.J. Ellis’ tiebreaking two-run home run in the 11th inning, and Miami held on to beat the Giants.

The Marlins’ Ichiro Suzuki was 0-for-1 in a pinch-hit appearance but passed Ozzie Smith to move into 45th on the MLB’s all-time list for games played with 2,574.

Reds 2, Diamondbacks 1

In Phoenix, Homer Bailey went 6⅔ strong innings, Scott Schebler doubled in the go-ahead run and Cincinnati beat Arizona, sending the Diamondbacks to their fifth loss in six games.

Bailey (2-2) gave up a run on seven hits in his fourth start since returning from February surgery to remove small bone spurs from his elbow. He struck out five and walked four.

Rays 5, Red Sox 3

In St. Petersburg, Florida, Brad Miller hit a tiebreaking, two-run homer in the eighth inning and Tampa Bay took three of the four from AL East-leading Boston.

Miller connected with two outs off Joe Kelly (3-1), sending a drive over the center-field wall. Kelly had made a career-best 23 straight scoreless appearances.

Orioles 11, Twins 5

In Minneapolis, Adam Jones homered twice and drove in five runs to lead a 15-hit attack in Baltimore’s victory over the Twins.

Ubaldo Jimenez (4-4) worked five innings for his third win in his past five starts. He allowed four runs in the second inning, but otherwise held off Minnesota. Kyle Gibson (5-7) was the loser.

Mariners 4, Athletics 0

In Seattle, Felix Hernandez rediscovered some of his past form allowing two hits over six dominant innings, and Nelson Cruz hit his 17th home run of the season to lift the Mariners to a win over Oakland.

Hernandez struck out a season-high eight, including a stretch with four of five outs retired via the strikeout in the fourth and fifth innings.