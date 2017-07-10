Rahm cruises to victory at Irish Open

Jon Rahm enhanced his burgeoning reputation by winning the Irish Open by six strokes and a record tournament score on Sunday, shooting a 7-under 65 in the final round.

The 22-year-old Rahm, one of the hottest young players in world golf, holed out from 150 yards for eagle on No. 4 and strung together four straight birdies from No. 7 to turn what promised to be a tight final day into a procession at Portstewart Golf Club.

The 11th-ranked Spaniard added a second eagle with a long putt on the par-5 14th to put more distance between himself and the rest of the field, led by David Drysdale following his course-record 63 early Sunday.

Rahm finished at 24-under 264 overall — breaking the record to par by three shots — for his second victory of 2017, and in little more than a year as a professional.

“To actually play my best golf that I can remember and shoot 24 under on this golf course and win it by six, that is not something I would have believed I was capable of,” Rahm said. “I learned a lot about myself and it’s a really, really special day.”

Hideto Tanihara, who entered the final round two shots off the lead, struggled to find his rhythm on the greens, leaving birdie putts short of the cup at Nos. 1, 5 and 11. He was unable to shoot under the card for the first time this week, finishing the day at even-par 72.

An eagle at the 13th put him 2-under on the day but back-to-back bogeys on the 16th and 17th ended any chance of a late charge.

“I was aiming to place higher so I’m not satisfied,” said Tanihara, who finished tied for 10th at 15-under.

“But playing in different weather every day was good experience. I hope to continue practicing so that I can play well under any conditions at the British Open,” he said.

World No. 2 Hideki Matsuyama finished strongly, shooting five birdies and a bogey in his final-round 68, leaving him tied for 14th with five others at a 13-under 275 total.

“It was good that I was able to improve my score in the final round,” said Matsuyama, who shot 67-68-72 in the first three rounds.

“Hopefully I’ll be able to carry this momentum into the British Open. I hope hard training and physical conditioning will help me find my best form by then,” he said of the season’s third major, which will be played July 20-23 at Royal Birkdale Golf Club.