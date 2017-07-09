Stormers punish Sunwolves for lapses

The Sunwolves encountered some familiar problems Saturday night as they lost the penultimate game of their 2017 Super Rugby season 52-15 against the Stormers at Cape Town’s Newlands Stadium.

The Sunwolves’ poor discipline allowed the Stormers to score early and their inability to last the full 80 minutes saw the hosts run away with the game in the later stages, as the Japanese side fell to 1-13 for the season.

South Africa-born loose forward and Sunwolves skipper Willie Britz said his team put up a much braver performance than in their 87-point defeat at the hands of the Golden Lions in Johannesburg last weekend.

“We did contribute to our downfall by giving away some soft tries, but I am proud of our performance because there was far more commitment than in Johannesburg,” Britz said.

“What we need is continuity in our starting lineup because at the moment we rarely field the same side on successive weekends.

“Our ball-in-hand approach excites me, but we need to work much harder on defense and make those one-on-one tackles count.”

A yellow card to Derek Carpenter in the second minute for a high tackle on a player off the ball saw the visitors down to 14 men and the Stormers capitalized with Cheslin Kolbe going over shortly afterward for the first of his three, and the Stormers’ eight, tries.

Yu Tamura closed the gap with a penalty in the 10th minute before the flyhalf looked to be harshly served by the officials, who ruled he touched the ball before it rolled dead.

From the resulting five-meter scrum — rather than the 22-meter drop out that would have taken place had the call gone the other way — EW Viljoen made the most of some good work from Nizaam Carr to grab the Stormers’ second try.

The rest of the half was a fairly even affair with two players who represented their respective countries at the Rio Olympics — Teruya Goto and South Africa’s Seabelo Senatla — touching down as the Stormers led 19-10 at the break.

The second half, however, could not have been more different as the long season and difficult travel schedule caught up with the Sunwolves.

Teen flyhalf Damian Willemse showed a great step and a good turn of pace to go over in the 45th minute before Takeshi Hino made the most of some missed tackles to close the gap.

But that was as good as it got for the visitors.

Dillyn Leyds grabbed a brace of tries and Kolbe added two more five-pointers as the Stormers ensured themselves of the third seed in the eight-team playoffs.

Sunwolves coach Filo Tiatia and his team are scheduled to return to Japan on Monday and finish their season against the Blues on Saturday at Tokyo’s Prince Chichibu Memorial Rugby Ground.

The Auckland-based Blues warmed up for the game by coming to Japan a week early and beating Honda Heat 52-17 on Saturday at Mie Suzuka Sports Garden.