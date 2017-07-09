Braves pound Nationals’ Strasburg in rout

Julio Teheran has been unbeatable in his road starts this season. Against the Nationals on Saturday, he came through with his bat as well.

Teheran pitched seven strong innings to keep up his road dominance and added a career-high three RBIs, Nick Markakis and Johnan Camargo each had three hits, and the Atlanta Braves beat the Washington Nationals 13-0 Saturday.

Teheran (7-6) gave up four hits while walking two and striking out five to improve to 6-0 in nine road starts this season. He singled twice against Stephen Strasburg to improve to 4-for-7 in his career against him.

“What hurt were early in the game, (Kurt) Suzuki with those key hits and Teheran with those key hits,” Nationals manager Dusty Baker said. “They had driven in four of the first five runs — the bottom of the order.”

Strasburg (9-3) was hit on his hip by a line drive from Markakis in the third and left after the inning. He gave up six runs — three earned — and seven hits in his shortest outing of the season.

“I definitely could have kept going but just got singled to death,” said Strasburg who gave up five singles and two doubles.

Markakis hit his fourth home run for Atlanta while Matt Adams added his 14th.

The Braves have taken two out of three to pull 8½ games behind Washington in the NL East. The Nationals were shut out for the first time this season.

With Atlanta already up 3-0 in the third, Markakis lined a pitch right back at Strasburg that caught the pitcher on the hip. Strasburg picked up the ball and made an errant throw to second allowing Markakis to reach first while Matt Kemp advanced to third.

Baker, pitching coach Mike Maddux, and trainer Paul Lessard all came to the mound to check on Strasburg who stayed in the game to face five more hitters before getting out of the inning in a 6-0 hole.

Suzuki’s two-out RBI single and Teheran’s two-run RBI single in the third both came after Strasburg’s shot to the hip.

Dodgers 5, Royals 4 (10)

In Los Angeles, All-Star rookie Cody Bellinger drew a bases-loaded walk to force in the winning run in the 10th inning and the NL West-leading Dodgers rallied to beat Kansas City for their fifth straight victory.

Los Angeles (60-29) reached the 60-win mark before the All-Star break for the first time since the 1974 season.

Royals reliever Scott Alexander (1-3) loaded the bases on consecutive walks to Chase Utley, Corey Seager and Justin Turner leading off the inning. He was replaced by Kelvin Herrera. With the infield drawn in, fans chanted “Cody! Cody!” as Bellinger worked a full count before walking to force in Utley.

Reds 7, Diamondbacks 0

In Phoenix, Joey Votto, Scooter Gennett and Tucker Barnhart homered, helping rookie Luis Castillo to his first major league win in Cincinnati’s rout of the Diamondbacks.

Cardinals 4, Mets 1

In St. Louis, Cardinals rookie Paul DeJong homered as part of a four-hit game and Adam Wainwright won his third consecutive start.

Padres 2, Phillies 1

In Philadelphia, Austin Hedges drove in the winning run for San Diego for the second straight game and Jhoulys Chacin pitched 6⅓ strong innings.

Pirates 4, Cubs 2

In Chicago, Gregory Polanco belted a two-run homer in the sixth inning and Ivan Nova pitched three-hit ball into the seventh, leading Pittsburgh past the Cubs.

Chicago reliever Koji Uehara worked a scoreless ninth inning. He fanned two and didn’t allow a hit.

Marlins 5, Giants 4

In San Francisco, Justin Bour hit his 20th home run, while Marcell Ozuna drove in two runs for Miami.

Marlins pinch hitter Ichiro Suzuki had a sacrifice bunt in the ninth.

Yankees 5, Brewers 3

In New York, Clint Frazier hit a three-run homer off Corey Knebel with one out in the ninth, lifting the Yankees over Milwaukee.

Rays 1, Red Sox 0

In St. Petersburg, Florida, Alex Cobb pitched two-hit ball into the eighth inning and Tampa Bay edged Boston with some help from a replay reversal.

Jesus Sucre drove in the game’s only run with a sacrifice fly in the second. The inning was kept alive by a replay reversal of a double-play call.

Blue Jays 7, Astros 2

In Toronto, Josh Donaldson and Troy Tulowitzki homered, helping the Blue Jays to the win.

Houston’s Norichika Aoki went 1-for-2 with a walk and scored a run.

Orioles 5, Twins 1

In Minneapolis, Jonathan Schoop and Mark Trumbo homered, Wade Miley produced his best start in more than five weeks and Baltimore stopped a five-game losing streak.

Indians 4, Tigers 0

In Cleveland, Mike Clevinger held Detroit to three hits in six innings and outpitched Justin Verlander and All-Star Michael Brantley broke a scoreless tie with an RBI double as the Indians defeated Detroit.

Rangers 5, Angels 2

In Arlington, Texas, Adrian Beltre and Drew Robinson hit two-run homers to lead the Rangers past Los Angeles.

White Sox 5, Rockies 4

In Denver, Tim Anderson homered off Colorado closer Greg Holland leading off the ninth inning, lifting Chicago past the Rockies.

Athletics 4, Mariners 3

In Seattle, Ryon Healy bounced a ground-rule RBI double to right-center with two outs in the ninth to give Oakland a victory over the Mariners.