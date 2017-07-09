Lukaku arrested for loud music at house party
Everton's Romelu Lukaku, who scored 25 league goals last season, is scheduled to appear in Los Angeles Superior Court on Oct. 2 after being cited for the misdemeanor of excessive noise when he was arrested on July 2. | AFP-JIJI

AP

BEVERY, HILLS CALIFORNIA – Soccer star Romelu Lukaku is in trouble for raucous partying in California.

Lukaku, 24, was arrested at a house he was staying at in Beverly Hills after officers warned him five times to turn down the music at a party, police said Saturday.

The striker from Belgium plays for Everton in the Premier League, but Manchester United is trying to sign him to a $97 million transfer deal.

It’s not clear why Lukaku was in the Los Angeles area, but Manchester United plays the LA Galaxy in a preseason exhibition next weekend.

Lukaku was not handcuffed or booked July 2 when he was cited for the misdemeanor of excessive noise, Sgt. Jay Kim said.

He had 25 league goals last season and was the second-highest scorer in the Premier League.

Lukaku was scheduled to appear in Los Angeles Superior Court on Oct. 2.

