Djokovic spars with umpire, beats Gulbis to reach fourth round of Wimbledon

All it took was a couple of questionable calls for Novak Djokovic to snap at the chair umpire in the second game of his third-round match at Wimbledon.

“That’s two points in a row at the beginning of the match,” Djokovic said, before telling official Jake Garner: “Focus, please!”

That would have been good advice for Djokovic himself. Maybe he was a bit on edge because this was the stage at which, as a two-time defending champion, he lost at the All England Club a year ago. On Saturday, Djokovic briefly fell behind by an early break before zipping past Ernests Gulbis of Latvia 6-4, 6-1, 7-6 (7-2) to earn his 10th berth in the tournament’s second week.

Right after his, er, conversation with Garner, Djokovic lost a service game to trail 2-1. He later fell behind 4-2 in the opening set. But from there, Djokovic used a nine-game run to seize control and wasn’t broken again.

“As soon as you give a guy like Novak the tools to step on the gas, he will step on the gas,” said Gulbis, who has been a top-10 player and a French Open semifinalist but has missed chunks of time because of injuries, dropping his ranking outside the top 500. “And he just goes, and he doesn’t look back.”

Three of Djokovic’s 12 major championships have come at Wimbledon, and after a real dip in results over the past 12 months, he has not dropped a set so far this fortnight.

“That only can boost my confidence level,” the No. 2-seeded Djokovic said, “for whatever is coming up next.”

After the grass-court Grand Slam tournament’s traditional middle Sunday off, he will face 51st-ranked Adrian Mannarino of France for a place in the quarterfinals.

Third-seeded Roger Federer, like Djokovic, has won every set he’s played this week, including Saturday’s 7-6 (7-3), 6-4, 6-4 win against No. 27 Mischa Zverev.

“It’s important to get through the first week with a good feeling,” said Federer, who compiled hard-to-believe official statistics of 61 winners to a mere seven unforced errors, “and I think I got that.”

The result made Federer the first man to get to 15-0 in third-round matches at Wimbledon.

Other than a nifty back-to-the-net ‘tweener from Federer, it also was a perfect example of what a relatively straightforward, drama-free day it was.

Last year’s runners-up are back in the second week as top-ranked Angelique Kerber and third-seeded Milos Raonic both advanced to the fourth round, though they had different experiences on court.

Kerber, who lost to Serena Williams in last year’s final, held on to beat Shelby Rogers of the United States 4-6, 7-6 (7-2), 6-4 in the third round. Raonic had a more straightforward time, beating Albert Ramos-Vinolas of Spain 7-6 (7-3), 6-4, 7-5 a year after losing to Andy Murray in the final.

“It was tough to find my rhythm actually. She played very well from the first point,” Kerber said. “She was hitting the balls very hard.

“In the second set, I was starting to (feel) the ball better and better. I think the key was at the end that I was fighting, and I was never giving up at the end. Doesn’t matter how the score was.”

Besides reaching the Wimbledon final last year, Kerber won the Australian Open and U.S. Open. That made her only the fourth player in the Open era to reach three Grand Slam finals in the same season.

This year, Kerber lost in the fourth round at the Australian Open and then became the first top-seeded woman at the French Open to lose in the first round in the Open era.

After dropping the opening set against Rogers on Saturday, Kerber trailed 3-1 in the second before turning things around.

The top-ranked German will next face 2015 Wimbledon finalist Garbine Muguruza on Monday. Muguruza, the 2016 French Open champion, beat Sorana Cirstea 6-2, 6-2.

Raonic finished with more than twice as many winners, 55, as unforced errors, 26. He will be playing in the fourth round for the third time in four years.

“I did a lot of things well today,” Raonic said. “I was efficient on my serve, created a bunch of opportunities. I started getting better and better there.

“Maybe at the beginning I wasn’t controlling the situation enough. But as the match went on, I felt like I was dictating more so from the baseline.”

The Canadian will next face Alexander Zverev, Mischa’s brother, who beat Austrian qualifier Sebastian Ofner 6-4, 6-4, 6-2.

Dominic Thiem defeated Jared Donaldson 7-5, 6-4, 6-2 and will next meet Tomas Berdych.

Sam Querrey advanced early in the day, finishing off his match from Friday against Jo-Wilfried Tsonga in only four minutes.

Other women’s winners on Saturday included third-seeded Agnieszka Radwanska, Caroline Wozniacki, CoCo Vandeweghe, Svetlana Kuznetsova, Magdalena Rybarikova and Petra Martic.