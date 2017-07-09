Tanihara rises to fourth after third-round 66 at Irish Open

Hideto Tanihara fired a 66 to move within two shots of the lead at the Irish Open on Saturday, but compatriot Hideki Matsuyama’s title hopes faded after the third round.

Tanihara reeled off seven birdies against a lone bogey at Portstewart Golf Club and reached a 54-hole total of 15-under to sit in fourth place. Daniel Im of the United States and Spain’s Jon Rahm share the lead at 17-under.

“I haven’t made any big mistakes and I am putting well and I think that is the main (reason why I am in this position),” said Tanihara, whose bogey at the 17th was only his second dropped shot of the tournament.

“It is fun to be in title contention with so many good players in the field, and I will try my best to win it. To keep up with the leaders I have to play explosive golf on the last day,” he said.

Matsuyama started the day four shots off the pace and tied with Tanihara for eighth, but the world No. 2 could only card a 72, a round of five birdies, three bogeys and a double bogey, leaving him tied for 22nd at 9-under.

“It was going okay through the seventh hole but things started to wobble from my second shot on the eighth,” said Matsuyama, who made his first bogey of the day at the par-4 eighth.

“Sometimes things can go well even when you are feeling frustrated but today it went downhill.”

Rahm shot a second straight 5-under 67 in the third round.

On a day of good scoring over the links, the 11th-ranked Rahm moved into first place after making four consecutive birdies from No. 11 and parring his way home.

Im, who was tied for the lead with Benjamin Hebert after the first two rounds, birdied five of his opening 14 holes and scrambled superbly at the end to shoot a 68 and stay alongside Rahm. Hebert is a stroke behind after shooting a 69.

Rahm, one of golf’s hottest talents, tied for 10th at the French Open last week in the Spaniard’s first appearance on the European Tour and looks to be in good shape to collect his second victory of 2017, after the Farmers Insurance Open at Torrey Pines on the U.S. PGA Tour in January.

Having turned professional only a little over a year ago, Rahm also finished third and second in his first two World Golf Championship events.

“I’ve never led going into the final round so I am a little inexperienced in that sense,” said Rahm, who was persuaded to play the event by tournament host Rory McIlroy. “But I know what I did at Torrey Pines, both good and bad. Hopefully I won’t need two eagles in the last five holes again to win tomorrow.

“I have exceeded my expectations massively. My putting and short game has never been my best ally on links courses, but this week has been the opposite. I’m not used to making this many putts and it feels great.”

Seve Ballesteros, Jose Maria Olazabal and Sergio Garcia are other Spaniards who have won the Irish Open.

Im, a 542nd-ranked American, is in even more unusual territory.

“I’m just going to enjoy every moment of it tomorrow,” Im said. “It’s going to be amazing playing with Jon Rahm. He’s one of the fastest rising stars in the world. It will be fun.”

Julien Quesne and Scott Hend both shot 64s for the lowest round of the day and are fifth and sixth, respectively. Also tied for sixth on 13-under was Olympic champion Justin Rose, who shot a bogey-free 66 despite hitting just one fairway.

“Ahead of the Open Championship at Birkdale (starting on July 20), I’ve certainly tested myself, my scrambling capabilities,” Rose said, “but come through so far strongly this week.”