Belgium striker Lukaku set to join United

Belgian international striker Romelu Lukaku is set to join Manchester United for a reported £75 million ($97 million), a record fee between British clubs, after the buying club announced Saturday it had reached agreement with Everton.

The 24-year-old’s signing — which the BBC says includes £15 million in add-ons — represents a coup for United and its manager Jose Mourinho, whose former club Chelsea had earmarked him as its top striking target for the offseason.

Going in the opposite direction could well be United and England record goalscorer Wayne Rooney, who according to press reports is willing to take a cut in his £13 million-a-year wages to return to his first club, but with the promise of more first-team action than at United last year.

However, the 31-year-old’s move, if it takes place, is not part of the Lukaku deal, according to reports, and United is willing to let him go on a free transfer despite having a year left on his contract.

It brings Mourinho and Lukaku back together again as the Portuguese manager in his second spell as Chelsea manager had sold him to Everton in 2014 for £28 million.

United said in a statement it was “delighted to announce a fee has been agreed with Everton for the transfer of Romelu Lukaku, subject to a medical & personal terms.

“A further announcement will be made in due course,” added United.

Lukaku, who is reported to have been offered wages of over £200,000 a week by United, should have returned to England on Thursday for pre-season training with Everton but instead was pictured training with his close friend and the most expensive player in the world, United midfielder Paul Pogba, who he is on holiday with in Los Angeles.