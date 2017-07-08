All Blacks, Lions share series after tie in deciding test

New Zealand and the British and Irish Lions played out a 15-15 draw in the third test on Saturday, with a compelling three-test series ending in a bitter stalemate.

New Zealand won the first test 30-15, the Lions clinched the second 24-21 and Saturday’s finale was everything that had been expected — pulsing with incident — until the final deadlock left home fans in stunned silence.

Owen Farrell kicked a penalty in the 78th minute which drew the Lions level at 15-15. The match ended controversially when the All Blacks were awarded what might have been a series-winning penalty — only to see the decision overturned.

“It’s a drawn series, we’ll keep our heads up high and look forward to moving ahead from this,” said All Blacks captain Kieran Read, who was left with mixed feelings in his 100th test match.

French referee Romain Poite first awarded the Lions the penalty which tied the scores when he judged All Blacks prop Wyatt Crockett had not attempted to roll away at a ruck. But Crockett had suffered a head injury in the preceding play and was unable to roll away, suggesting the penalty should not have been awarded.

The All Blacks were then awarded a penalty at the ensuing kickoff and flyhalf Beauden Barrett seemed likely to have the chance to kick, from 35 meters, a penalty which would decide the match and series. But Poite’s attention was drawn by the television match official to replays that suggested the offside might have been accidental.

The penalty was withdrawn, a scrum awarded and though the All Blacks attacked until the bitter end, and went close to scoring even after the final hooter had sounded, they were unable to wrest back a lead they had held for most of the match.

The game and series slipped through their fingers, just as so many passes had done during the match, nullifying their attempts to play an attacking game.