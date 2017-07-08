Maeda leads Dodgers to victory

Kenta Maeda has been to the bullpen and doesn’t want to go back. He pitched with a purpose, knowing he needed to leave a good impression on the Los Angeles Dodgers going into the All-Star break.

He did.

Yasiel Puig homered, Chase Utley notched his 1,000th career RBI, and the NL West-leading Dodgers beat the Royals 4-1 on Friday night in the opener of Kansas City’s first interleague visit to Los Angeles since 2003.

The Dodgers won their fourth in a row behind Maeda (7-4), who gave up one run and four hits in five innings, struck out five and walked two while bouncing back from a poor outing. The right-hander allowed five runs and eight hits in 3⅔ innings of a 5-3 loss at San Diego last weekend.

“The last start the stuff wasn’t there,” Dodgers manager Dave Roberts said. “It wasn’t sharp or crisp and tonight it was.”

Maeda has felt he’s pitching to save his spot in the rotation every time he goes out.

“Definitely it was a pressure for me going into each game,” he said through a translator. “Knowing a bad result can land me in the bullpen. It was a tough experience in the bullpen.”

Roberts said he expects Maeda to be in the rotation coming out of next week’s break.

Los Angeles has won 12 of Maeda’s 16 starts.

Indians 11, Tigers 2

In Cleveland, Carlos Carrasco handled Detroit’s lineup for the second time in a week — striking out a season-high 11 and pulling off a rare nine-pitch, three-strikeout inning — and Lonnie Chisenhall hit a two-run homer.

Astros 12, Blue Jays 2

In Toronto, George Springer homered twice and tied a career high with five RBIs as Houston rocked Aaron Sanchez in his return from the disabled list.

Norichika Aoki finished 0-for-4 for the Astros with a run scored.

Brewers 9, Yankees 4

In New York, Jesus Aguilar homered twice and matched a Brewers record with seven RBIs, including a tiebreaking grand slam in the seventh inning.

Cubs 6, Pirates 1

In Chicago, Kris Bryant hit two homers and drove in four runs, and Anthony Rizzo went deep.

Carl Edwards Jr. (3-1) threw 1⅔ innings. Pedro Strop gave up an RBI single to Josh Bell in the seventh. But Koji Uehara retired the side in the eighth, and Wade Davis worked the ninth.

Red Sox 8, Rays 3

In St. Petersburg, Florida, Dustin Pedroia, Jackie Bradley Jr. and Hanley Ramirez each homered, and Drew Pomeranz won his third consecutive start.

Nationals 5, Braves 4 (10)

In Washington, Daniel Murphy’s one-out RBI single in the 10th inning capped the Nationals’ comeback victory over Atlanta.

Twins 9, Orioles 6

In Minneapolis, Kennys Vargas had three hits, including a big two-run double in the fifth inning, hours after being recalled from the minors.

Diamondbacks 6, Reds 3

In Phoenix, Zack Greinke threw seven scoreless innings and Paul Goldschmidt hit his 20th homer.

Rockies 12, White Sox 4

In Denver, Nolan Arenado homered and drove in five runs, German Marquez tossed seven strong innings and had two hits and Colorado’s slumbering offense awoke in a win over Chicago.

Mets 6, Cardinals 5

In St. Louis, Jose Reyes and Jay Bruce hit solo home runs to help Jacob deGrom win his fifth straight decision.

Rangers 10, Angels 0

In Arlington, Texas, Cole Hamels threw 7⅔ innings and Adrian Beltre’s three-run homer highlighted a five-run second inning.

Mariners 7, Athletics 2

In Seattle, Nelson Cruz hit his 300th home run and drove in five.

Marlins 6, Giants 1

In San Francisco, Giancarlo Stanton hit his 24th home run to back another strong start by Dan Straily (7-4).

Padres 4, Phillies 3

In Philadelphia, Austin Hedges hit a pair of solo homers and had a tiebreaking sacrifice fly in the ninth.