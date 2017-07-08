Fiji qualifies for Rugby World Cup

Fiji qualified for the 2019 World Cup in Japan with a second-half rally to beat Tonga 14-10 on Saturday in a Pacific Nations Cup match.

The score was locked at 3-3 at halftime after Fiji’s Ben Volavola and Tonga’s Sonatane Takula traded penalties.

Tonga opened up a 10-3 lead when Takula converted Siegfried Fisi’ihoi’s try early in the second spell before Fiji came back with a try to Leone Nakarawa and then hit the front with two late Volavola penalties.

The win ensured Fiji would take the Oceania 1 berth in Pool D at the World Cup alongside Australia, Wales, Georgia and the winner of the Americas 2 qualifying pool, which will be either Canada or Uruguay.

With the combined results from the 2016 and 2017 Pacific Nations Cup tournaments used to determine the Oceania qualifiers, 2016 titleholder Fiji booked its ticket to Japan with a game to spare.

Wins over Italy and Scotland in warmup tests before the Tonga clash have boosted Fiji’s world ranking and it now lies 10th on 78.06 points, just 1.44 points behind Argentina.