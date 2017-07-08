Darvish pulls out of All-Star Game

Right-hander Yu Darvish on Friday withdrew from the All-Star Game at the request of the Texas Rangers.

Darvish is scheduled to pitch against the Los Angeles Angels on Sunday. He had the option of still pitching in Tuesday’s All-Star Game in Miami if he would commit to being able to throw 20 pitches, but the club requested that he not do so for multiple reasons, according to the Rangers’ website.

Darvish is still planning to go the All-Star Game and participate in the festivities.

“We are excited, happy, thrilled he is an All-Star,” Ranger manager Jeff Banister told the club’s website.

“We just had to make a decision based on the overall workload and health of the player, and maintain that the remainder of the season.”

“I think Yu understands,” Banister said. “Obviously, he would love to pitch in the All-Star Game. But where he is lined up and where he is at, we are worried about winning baseball games. I know (Darvish) is all in on winning. I don’t know if there was any sales’ job needed. It was our decision as an organization.”

Darvish has been selected for the All-Star Game for the first time in three years and fourth overall.

He had one of his worst outings in the majors last Tuesday, by allowing seven runs in the team’s 11-4 defeat to the Boston Red Sox. The former Hokkaido Nippon Ham Fighters ace is 6-7 in 18 games this season with a 3.56 ERA.

The Rangers are also using the All-Star break to give Darvish extra rest. He is starting on Sunday, and he probably won’t start until the following Sunday, giving him six days’ rest, according the website.