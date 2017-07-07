Platini loses appeal of FIFA suspension

Switzerland’s supreme court has dismissed an appeal by former FIFA vice president Michel Platini against his four-year ban for financial wrongdoing.

The Swiss Federal Tribunal said Thursday that the ban imposed by the Court of Arbitration for Sport “does not appear to be manifestly excessive.”

Federal judges could intervene if they believed the legal process had been abused when CAS gave its verdict last year.

The Swiss federal court is the fourth judicial body to find Platini was not entitled to $2 million in backdated salary that he was paid in 2011 for working from 1998-2002 as adviser to then-FIFA President Sepp Blatter.