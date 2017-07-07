Hernandez assigned to All-Star Game

Angel Hernandez, who sued Major League Baseball this week alleging race discrimination, was named on Thursday as one of the umpires for next week’s All-Star Game in Miami.

Hernandez will serve as a first-base umpire on an officiating crew headed by Joe West, who was behind the plate for the 2005 All-Star Game.

Hernandez, an umpire in the major leagues since 1993, claims in his lawsuit filed in U.S. District Court in Cincinnati that MLB chief baseball officer Joe Torre purposely kept him from working World Series games in the last decade and from being promoted to a crew chief.