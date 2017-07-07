Clippers acquire Gallinari in three-team deal involving Nuggets, Hawks

The Los Angeles Clippers acquired sharp-shooting forward Danilo Gallinari from Denver as part of a three-team trade that also involved Atlanta on Thursday.

In the swap, Los Angeles sent Jamal Crawford, Diamond Stone, cash considerations and a protected 2018 first-round pick to the Hawks. The Nuggets receive a 2019 second-round pick from Atlanta.

Gallinari joins a Clippers team that recently traded Chris Paul to Houston, but agreed to a five-year deal with Blake Griffin. Los Angeles also has DeAndre Jordan in the frontcourt.

The 28-year-old Gallinari was selected by New York with the sixth overall pick in 2008. He wound up in Denver as part of the blockbuster deal in February 2011 that sent Carmelo Anthony to the Knicks.

A fan favorite, Gallinari averaged 16.2 points and made 535 3-pointers for the Nuggets. He missed the 2013-14 season because of a torn left ACL.

“Danilo has been a special player for the Nuggets organization as well as a prominent figure in the Denver community for the last six years,” said Tim Connelly, the president of basketball operations for Denver. “He was a consummate professional throughout his time with us and we want to wish him all the best as he begins this new chapter.”

The Nuggets made a splashy move in free agency by adding four-time All-Star Paul Millsap on a three-year-deal worth $90 million. The 32-year-old Millsap gives the team a proven, defensive-minded veteran to work alongside up-and-coming big man Nikola Jokic.

Denver hasn’t made the postseason since 2012-13.

Crawford played for the Hawks from 2009-11. He’s captured the NBA’s Sixth Man of the Year Award three times.

The 20-year-old Stone was acquired by the Clippers during a 2016 draft-night trade with New Orleans. He played in seven games for Los Angeles last season.

“As we continue to focus on maintaining flexibility and adding assets, this deal accomplished multiple goals and made a lot of sense for us,” Hawks general manager Travis Schlenk said. “First-round picks have great value and Diamond is an intriguing, young player to add to our group.”

Also Thursday, the Clippers acquired the draft rights to Oklahoma State guard Jawun Evans from the Philadelphia 76ers in exchange for cash considerations. Selected 39th overall, Evans led the Big 12 in scoring at 19.2 points per game last season.

Pacers justify George trade

General manager Kevin Pritchard struggled to make the deal.

Eventually, he figured dealing Paul George was the best way to protect the Indiana Pacers.

On Thursday, Pritchard finally made the blockbuster trade official by announcing the four-time All-Star was heading to Oklahoma City in exchange for Victor Oladipo and Domantas Sabonis.

“It was difficult both on a personal and professional level,” Pritchard said in a statement issued by the team. “Everyone here knows what Paul meant to this franchise; he was both a tremendous human being as well as player here for seven years. We thank Paul and his family for their contributions to the Pacers and wish him well.”

George essentially forced the move when word leaked that he intended to leave the team as a free agent next summer just before the NBA Draft.

That disclosure put the Pacers in a bind: Build around George for one final run at an NBA title, lose their star player and get nothing in return or shop George for the best deal they could find with his public plans hurting his trade value. Pritchard called the news a “gut punch” during last month’s draft. He hasn’t spoken to reporters since then, but under NBA rules the deal could be announced Thursday.

“We feel very strongly about the potential Victor and Domantas bring to our team and what they mean for the future of the franchise,” Pritchard said. “Both are highly competitive, highly skilled and both are winners. That is why both were lottery picks. That is why we sought them out to be part of this deal.”

Oladipo could become an instant fan favorite in what is now becoming a major rebuilding project.