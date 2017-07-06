Stanton homers twice to lead Marlins by Cards

It’s official: Giancarlo Stanton’s slump was short-lived.

Stanton homered twice, recording his 22nd career multi-homer game, and Marcell Ozuna and Justin Bour also hit home runs as the Miami Marlins beat the St. Louis Cardinals 9-6 on Wednesday night.

Stanton went 3-for-4 and also walked while driving in four runs as the Marlins won their second straight. He has five hits in his last two games after starting Miami’s road trip in a 1-for-17 funk.

“Most of the time when he gets the barrel on it, it’s gone,” Ozuna said. “Like me, I try to do the same thing but double.”

Dustin McGowan (5-0) gave up a run in 1⅓ innings of relief, while David Phelps and Kyle Barraclough each pitched a scoreless inning. AJ Ramos earned his 15th save in 16 attempts.

Miami starter Edinson Volquez allowed four runs in four innings, the third time in his last five starts that he failed to complete five innings. Volquez has not lost against St. Louis since April 27, 2014.

Volquez left the game with a sore left knee. He was expected to be re-evaluated Thursday, but is not scheduled to start again before the All-Star break.

“He was having something there that I guess he’s had in the past,” Marlins manager Don Mattingly said. “It flared up on him there and he just couldn’t pitch the way he needed to.”

Stanton lined a 1-1 pitch over the left field wall to give the Marlins a 1-0 lead in the top of the first.

Stanton’s second homer, a three-run shot, capped a five-run second.

Ozuna drove in runs with a homer in the third and a double in the fourth. It was his third homer in his last four games.

Pinch hitter Ichiro Suzuki singled in the fifth inning but was picked off first base. Cubs 7, Rays 3

In Chicago, Jon Jay connected for his third career pinch-hit homer and Ian Happ hit a tiebreaking, two-run single an inning later, helping the Cubs rally for a victory over Tampa Bay.

Pedro Strop (3-2) pitched a scoreless seventh for the win. Carl Edwards Jr. and Koji Uehara worked the eighth, and All-Star Wade Davis got three outs to end the game. Rangers 8, Red Sox 2

In Arlington, Texas, Andrew Cashner held a hot Boston lineup hitless into the sixth inning, Rougned Odor hit an early two-run homer and Texas ended the longest winning streak in the majors at six games with a rain-delayed victory over the Red Sox. Rockies 5, Reds 3

In Denver, Jon Gray hit his first career homer and pitched effectively into the sixth inning as Colorado beat Cincinnati on a sweltering night. Blue Jays 7, Yankees 6

In New York, Dellin Betances forced in the go-ahead run with four walks in the eighth inning, and Toronto beat the Yankees after wasting a five-run lead. Brewers 4, Orioles 0

In Milwaukee, Matt Garza pitched into the seventh inning and Keon Broxton hit a two-run homer to lift the Brewers to a three-game sweep of Baltimore. Astros 10, Braves 4

In Atlanta, George Springer drove in the go-ahead run in the seventh inning, Josh Reddick and Marwin Gonzalez each had three RBIs and streaking Houston beat the Braves. Pirates 5, Phillies 2

In Philadelphia, Gerrit Cole pitched six strong innings and drove in his first runs of the season with a tiebreaking two-run single to lead Pittsburgh over the Phillies. Athletics 7, White Sox 4

In Oakland, Sonny Gray pitched six mostly sharp innings for the A’s to beat Chicago for the second time in two weeks. Padres 6, Indians 2

In Cleveland, Cory Spangenberg hit a two-run homer, Luis Perdomo won his third straight start and San Diego got another rare road win, beating the Indians. Giants 5, Tigers 4

In Detroit, Ty Blach took a shutout into the seventh inning and San Francisco held off a late rally by the Tigers. Angels 2, Twins 1

In Minneapolis, Parker Bridwell tossed six scoreless innings, Kole Calhoun hit his 12th home run and Los Angeles edged Minnesota to avoid a road sweep. Royals 9, Mariners 6 (10)

In Seattle, Salvador Perez hit a two-run homer in the 10th, Alex Gordon added a two-out RBI single later in the inning and Kansas City completed a three-game sweep. Dodgers 1, Diamondbacks 0

In Los Angeles, Alex Wood pitched three-hit ball over seven innings to start the season 10-0 and the NL West-leading Dodgers beat second-place Arizona.

Mets at Nationals — ppd.