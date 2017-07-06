Kisenosato good to go

Yokozuna Kisenosato, who missed the last five days of the summer tournament in May due to chest and arm muscle injuries, will compete in the upcoming Nagoya Grand Sumo Tournament, his stablemaster Tagonoura said Thursday.

The 31-year-old grand champion’s participation in the July 9-23 tournament at Aichi Prefectural Gymnasium had been in question after he lost to lower-ranked wrestlers and skipped a few training sessions since arriving in Nagoya late last month.

Though still in rehab phase, his stablemaster said he confirmed with Kisenosato on Thursday morning that his fitness level is up to par and believes the yokozuna knows best the weight of his responsibilities.