Indians’ Francona remains in hospital

Cleveland Indians manager Terry Francona missed a second straight game on Wednesday as he remained hospitalized for tests aimed at diagnosing the cause of dizzy spells.

It was unclear if the 58-year-old would be able to serve as American League manager in the All-Star Game next Tuesday in Miami.

Francona has been wearing a heart monitor after dizzy spells he experienced on June 13 and again on June 26 caused concern.

Team president Chris Antonetti said he visited Francona on Wednesday and discussed his long-term health.