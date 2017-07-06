Nishikori into third round with win over Stakhovsky

Kei Nishikori advanced to the third round at Wimbledon for the second straight year, beating Ukraine’s Sergiy Stakhovsky 6-4, 6-7(7-9), 6-1, 7-6 (8-6) on Wednesday.

In the women’s action, 19-year-old Wimbledon debutant Naomi Osaka also booked a spot in the third round after defeating 22nd seed Barbora Strycova of the Czech Republic 6-1, 0-6, 6-4.

On the third day of action at the All England Club, Nishikori was made to work hard as he bids for a first Wimbledon quarterfinal berth, but he said after the 3-hour, 15-minute match he knew his win wouldn’t come easy.

“It was a really tough match and I knew it would be. It was tough till the very end but I played well,” said Nishikori, who improved his head-to-head record against Stakhovsky to 1-2.

“My opponent is a great grass-court player so I had difficulty reacting to his serves and returning them, but it was good I managed to win in four sets. I’m glad I’m back and healthy,” he said, adding that his lingering hip injury is not a concern.

After battling through five deuces, Nishikori broke back in the ninth game to go 5-4 up and pulled away to win the opening set, but he lost three straight points in the next set as Stakhovsky fought back to even the match at one set apiece.

Though he had eight double faults, Nishikori didn’t allow Stathovsky to break throughout the third set and took revenge on behalf of compatriot Tatsuma Ito, who was beaten by Stakhovsky in five sets in a qualifying match that lasted 4 hours, 32 minutes.

“I wanted to beat him (for Ito),” said Nishikori, joking that the flying ants invading the courts were harder to get rid of than Stakhovsky.

The world No. 9 and ninth seed will next play 18th seed Spaniard Roberto Bautista Agut and predicted the game would feature long rallies as he knows Baurista Agut hits solid strokes.

Later in the day, Osaka overcame a second-set loss and got a decisive break in the seventh game of the third set against her practice partner from Sunday, setting herself up for her first-ever match-up against Venus Williams in the third round.

“I was so excited. I was able to execute the strategies in my game plan in the first set. In the third set I just tried to focus,” said Osaka.

“I can’t believe I’ll be facing Venus Williams, someone I’ve been watching on TV. If it weren’t for (the Williams sisters) I wouldn’t be playing tennis. I feel like all my life I’ve been preparing for this one match. I’ll do my best,” she said.

In other matches, Andy Murray, Rafael Nadal and Williams breezed into the third round, while fellow former champion Petra Kvitova tumbled out.

Williams and Johanna Konta had to grind their way into the last 32, while new mother Victoria Azarenka continued her comeback bid for Grand Slam glory.

Dustin Brown, the dreadlocked German with Jamaican roots, knocked out Nadal in the second round two years ago.

However, world No. 1 Murray was not caught out by his extrovert drop shots, racing to a ruthless 6-3, 6-2, 6-2 victory on Centre Court.

“Once I got the break in the first set, I felt the momentum was with me. I started to see the shots he was going to play a little but quicker and that allowed me to get to some of the drop volleys,” the British star said.

Next up for Murray is a clash with colorful Italian 28th seed Fabio Fognini.

Fourth seed Nadal, fresh from winning a historic 10th French Open, had a comfortable ride against fellow left-hander Donald Young of the United States, the Spaniard winning 6-4, 6-2, 7-5.

He faces Russian 30th seed Karen Khachanov next.

“I’m happy now, it’s great to be back in the third round without losing a set,” Nadal said.

“I take it easy now, just trying to enjoy every moment. I’m having a great season.”

Two-time champion Petra Kvitova, the bookmakers’ title favorite, lost 6-3, 1-6, 6-2 to Madison Brengle of the U.S.

Kvitova, playing in her second Grand Slam since recovering from a terrifying knife attack in her home, needed medical assistance during the third set.

“I just could not breathe, and I was feeling a bit sick,” the Czech 11th seed said.

“I felt like an animal. But a very slow animal,” Kvitova stated.

Five-time champion Williams survived a scare against Chinese rising star Wang Qiang, eventually winning 4-6, 6-4, 6-1.

Williams is trying to concentrate on tennis against the backdrop of impending legal action back home over a fatal car crash.

“The past is something that you can’t change, if it was good or bad. I like to live in the future. I don’t want to think about the past, per se. It’s done,” she said.

Former world No. 1 Azarenka, playing her first Grand Slam tournament since giving birth to first child Leo in December, knocked out Russian 15th seed Elena Vesnina 6-3, 6-3.

She hopes to become the first mother to win the Wimbledon singles since Australia’s Evonne Goolagong Cawley in 1980.

“It’s really fun that I’m able to go home and spend time with my son,” the Belarusian said.