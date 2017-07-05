AL East-leading Red Sox rough up Darvish

Texas Rangers right-hander Yu Darvish had one of his worst outings in the majors Tuesday, matching a career worst by allowing seven runs in the team’s 11-4 defeat to the Boston Red Sox.

After retiring the first three batters, Darvish (6-7) allowed the American League East frontrunners to get on the scoreboard first on an Andrew Benintendi RBI single in the second. The Red Sox had taken 4-0 lead by the end of the fourth at Globe Life Park in Arlington.

Darvish, who was named to the All-Star team two days ago, was pulled from the game after giving up a three-run homer to Benintendi in the fifth.

“Some of my good pitches turned into hits and the tide turned their way. I didn’t have luck on my side,” said Darvish.

“I threw where I shouldn’t have and he made solid contact,” he added, referring to Benintendi’s home run.

The Red Sox pounded out 19 hits, with AL Rookie of the Year favorite Benintendi going 5-for-5 with six RBIs.

Darvish was tagged with his third loss in four starts. He yielded 11 hits, struck out four and walked none in 4⅓ innings of work.

Red Sox starter David Price (4-2) pitched six scoreless innings, allowing six hits and striking out nine, for the win.

Blue Jays 4, Yankees 1

In New York, CC Sabathia was chased during a four-run third inning in his return from the disabled list, with Kendrys Morales hitting a two-run single that helped Toronto stop a five-game losing streak.

Aaron Judge dented a metal casement above a door behind the left-center field wall with his major league-leading 28th home run, a drive that would have traveled 139 meters had it landed unimpeded, according to MLB’s Statcast.

Royals 7, Mariners 3

In Seattle, Whit Merrifield hit the first pitch of the game from Felix Hernandez for his seventh home run, and Kansas City picked up its fifth win in six games.

Twins 5, Angels 4

In Minneapolis, Kyle Gibson got his first win in three weeks and Byron Buxton hit his fifth homer to lead the Twins to the victory.

Gibson (5-6) allowed two runs in 6⅔ innings in his longest outing of the season. It was his first win since June 13 against Seattle.

Athletics 7, White Sox 6

In Oakland, Franklin Barreto homered in the ninth inning, Yonder Alonso went deep twice and the Athletics snapped a season-high six-game losing streak.

Matt Joyce’s two-run homer and Alonso’s long balls in the fourth and fifth helped stake the A’s to a 6-5 lead, but Santiago Casilla (2-3) was unable to close it out in top of the ninth. That set the stage for Barreto’s late-inning theatrics.

Padres 1, Indians 0

In Cleveland, Cory Spangenberg drove in the only run with a groundout, and six San Diego pitchers combined on a five-hitter.

Cleveland manager Terry Francona missed the game after he was admitted to the Cleveland Clinic for tests. Francona was hospitalized twice last month after feeling lightheaded and having a rapid heart rate. He was fitted with a heart monitor last week and said at the time doctors had ruled out any serious health issues.

Astros 16, Braves 4

In Atlanta, Jose Altuve homered and drove in four runs, Josh Reddick hit a grand slam and Houston pounded the Braves.

Norichika Aoki went 0-for-3 and was unable to contribute to the Astros’ 19-hit attack

Rays 6, Cubs 5

In Chicago, Tim Beckham homered, and the Rays won their reunion with Joe Maddon.

Beckham’s two-run drive highlighted a five-run fourth against Jon Lester (5-5). Alex Colome gave up two runs in the ninth, but Tampa Bay won its first meeting against Maddon since he left to manage Chicago following the 2014 season.

Brewers 6, Orioles 2

In Milwaukee, Eric Thames homered twice and Jimmy Nelson pitched seven strong innings.

Stephen Vogt and Travis Shaw also connected for the NL Central-leading Brewers. Nelson (7-4) allowed an unearned run and six hits.

Tigers 5, Giants 3

In Detroit, Victor Martinez homered, Michael Fulmer pitched eight innings and the Tigers snapped San Francisco’s six-game win streak.

Justin Upton went 3-for-3 for Detroit, including a tiebreaking two-run single with two outs in the seventh. Upton’s big day helped make up for the loss of slugger Miguel Cabrera, who left after six innings due to left hip tightness.

Dodgers 4, Diamondbacks 3

In Los Angeles, Clayton Kershaw carried a no-hitter into the seventh inning and struck out 11 to become the first 13-game winner in the majors this season, helping the Dodgers beat Arizona in a matchup of the National League’s top two teams.

Kershaw (13-2) ended up allowing two hits in seven shutout innings. He lost his bid for a second career no-hitter on an infield single by Chris Owings with one out in the seventh.

Reds 8, Rockies 1

In Denver, Homer Bailey pitched six solid innings for his first win since last August, Billy Hamilton had a two-out, two-run single after missing a game with a bothersome back and Cincinnati beat the Rockies.

Jose Peraza, Scott Schebler and pinch-hitter Scooter Gennett added homers for Cincinnati, which has won three of its last 18 road games.

Nationals 11, Mets 4

In Washington, Daniel Murphy had four hits and five RBIs to help the NL East-leading Nationals to their third straight victory.

Murphy improved his career average to .405 against the New York, his first and only former big league team.

Pirates 3, Phillies 0

In Philadelphia, Pittsburgh right-hander Jameson Taillon struck out a career-best nine in five innings, and Andrew McCutchen hit a pair of solo homers.

Taillon (5-2) allowed four hits and four relievers finished off the six-hitter. The right-hander is 3-1 in five starts since returning from surgery for testicular cancer.

Marlins 5, Cardinals 2

In St. Louis, Christian Yelich hit a three-run homer and Jose Urena struck out seven in five solid innings.

Ichiro Suzuki finished 0-for-1 for Miami.