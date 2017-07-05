Iwakuma comeback delayed by sore shoulder

A sore shoulder will delay the return of right-hander Hisashi Iwakuma, who went on the disabled list on May 10 with shoulder inflammation, the Seattle Mariners said Tuesday.

Iwakuma had two rehab sessions in his recover process, but according to the Mariners website the 36-year-old received shots from the team doctor after feeling discomfort in his shoulder while throwing a bullpen session on Saturday.

“I know he was disappointed it didn’t feel better the last time out, but it is what it is. You have to listen to your body, and (he) didn’t feel great, so that’s where he’s at right now,” Mariners manager Scott Servais was quoted as saying.

On June 19, Iwakuma made his second rehab start in the minors, but he was removed from the Triple-A Tacoma game after just two innings.

He had initially said he expected to be back before the All-Star break, but he will not be throwing for at least a week because of the cortisone and platelet-rich plasma shot received, the Mariners said.

Iwakuma is 0-2 with a 4.35 ERA in six starts this season.