Sugita continues streak with first-round Wimbledon victory

Recent Antalya Open winner Yuichi Sugita got off to a flying start at Wimbledon, beating Brydan Klein 7-6 (7-5), 6-3, 6-0 in the first round of the men’s singles on Tuesday for his first Grand Slam main-draw victory.

In his third appearance in the Wimbledon main draw, the 28-year-old Sugita, who became the first Japanese male to win an ATP Tour grass-court tournament two days previously, barely broke a sweat against the British wildcard entry after taking the first-set tiebreaker.

“I’m happy to have won on the sacred turf,” said Sugita, who couldn’t hide his excitement when he was congratulated by seven-time Wimbledon champion Roger Federer.

“It has now become a memorable event for me, so I hope to enjoy it till the end and show off everything I’ve got. Surprisingly I’ve been able to stay calm. I wanted to show through my play that I’m not done yet,” he said.

Sugita said competing in tune-up events like the Antalya Open in Turkey has helped him make a smooth transition into Grand Slam week, whereas for the past seven years he needed to battle through the qualifying rounds in the hunt for a main draw berth.

This year, he qualified automatically as he ranks inside the world’s top 100. In the latest ATP rankings announced Monday, Sugita moved up from 66th to a career-best 44th.

“If you don’t have to participate in the qualifiers you can take part in other tournaments, which is ideal. But then again, I’ve been knocked out in the qualifying rounds so many times I’m all the more grateful for this automatic entry and tune-up period,” he said.

Ironically enough, Sugita has now set himself up for a second-round matchup with France’s Adrian Mannarino, whom he beat in the Antalya Open final for his first career ATP World Tour title.

In the first round of the women’s singles, Risa Ozaki was defeated by Czech Denisa Allertova 7-6 (7-5), 2-6, 6-3, failing in her bid to pick up her first Grand Slam win.

Elsewhere at Wimbledon, Novak Djokovic’s first-round match lasted all of 40 minutes. Roger Federer’s, which was next in the All England Club’s main stadium, went 43.

When two of tennis’ biggest stars crossed paths after both advanced when opponents stopped playing because of pre-existing injuries, they kidded each other about a way to try to make it up to the fans.

“We had a little joke about it in the locker room,” Djokovic recounted, “saying we should maybe play a practice set on the Centre Court, have the crowd stay.”

The short workdays for the two were quite similar. Djokovic led 6-3, 2-0 when Martin Klizan retired with a left leg problem that has bothered him for about two months; Federer was ahead 6-3, 3-0 when Alexandr Dolgopolov quit because of a painful right ankle he first twisted last month.

Those still go into the books as wins, allowing Federer to collect his 85th at Wimbledon, breaking a tie with Jimmy Connors for the most in the Open era. Djokovic picked up his 234th match victory at all majors, moving ahead of Connors and alone into second place in history, behind only Federer’s 315.

But the way the afternoon went meant Centre Court spectators who paid £56 (more than $70) per ticket, some of them waiting in line for hours, got only brief glimpses of seven-time champion Federer or three-time champion Djokovic. They did, however, have the opportunity to watch a pair of top women, current No. 1 Angelique Kerber and former No. 1 Caroline Wozniacki, win full-length matches.

“I feel for the crowd. They’re there to watch good tennis. Proper tennis. At least they see the two of us, who gave it all they had. They saw other players that tried, at least,” Federer said. “It’s unfortunate that it happened.”