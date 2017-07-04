Nishikori routs Cecchinato, aims to win title

Kei Nishikori believes he can win Wimbledon this year after breezing through his first-round clash with Italy’s Marco Cecchinato 6-2, 6-2, 6-0 on Monday.

The ninth seed did not disappoint the legion of Japanese fans who gave him a hero’s welcome as he walked on to Court 12, demolishing an opponent who was playing his first senior-level match on grass.

He said afterward that he was confident he could eclipse his best performance at Wimbledon — the last 16 in 2014 and 2016 — and that he aimed to “win the whole thing.”

“That’s my goal,” he said. “I hope I can make it.”

Japan’s highest-ever ranked player did not show any sign of the injuries that have forced him out of the last five grass-court tournaments he has contested, going back to 2015, including at Halle in Germany last month.

The 27-year-old said he could not pin down the reason for his run of injuries on grass — variously affecting his calf, hip and ribs — but added that he struggled with the summer switch from clay courts.

“Now I’m feeling very good, feeling 100 percent again,” he said. “I hope I can stay healthy these two weeks.”

Nishikori outclassed his opponent from the first point when he powered a backhand winner down the line.

Cecchinato, ranked 102nd, could not handle Nishikori’s thundering drives off both wings, with the 24-year-old Italian’s one-handed backhand proving particularly fragile.

Nishikori showed off his full repertoire of shots in a faultless third set which he peppered with delicate drop shots and ended with an emphatic volley.

Elsewhere for Japan, Naomi Osaka survived a second-set tiebreaker to beat Sara Sorribes Tormo 6-3, 7-6 (7-3) in the first round on Monday for her first victory at Wimbledon.

After the 1 hour, 54 minute match, Osaka said she knew she had the advantage considering that Sorribes Tormo, whom she lost to in straight sets at the Toray Pan Pacific Open two years ago in their only previous meeting, plays better on clay.

“I think we can say that I play well on grass,” said Osaka.

“I’m quite upset with my stats. I felt like crying when I was wasted a match point (up 6-5 in the second set) but I pulled myself together and focused once again,” she said.

Kurumi Nara was defeated by Canada’s Francoise Abanda 6-2, 6-4 in another women’s singles first round match.

Wawrinka bundled out

Meanwhile, so much for the idea that Stan Wawrinka might be able to complete a career Grand Slam at Wimbledon this year.

He didn’t even make it out of the first round.

An owner of one championship from each of the other three major tournaments, and the French Open runner-up just three weeks ago, Wawrinka was bothered by his left knee and lost 6-4, 3-6, 6-4, 6-1 to Daniil Medvedev at Centre Court.

“Apparently grass is not the best surface for my knee,” Wawrinka said with a grin. “I need to figure it out exactly, what’s the problem now, what I’m going to do, and come back on the tennis court when I (can play) without any pain.”

He said his knee has been a problem off and on this season, including at the Australian Open in January, when he made a run to the semifinals.

Surgeon watches Kvitova win

The surgeon who repaired Petra Kvitova’s left hand was in the Centre Court stands to watch her win in Wimbledon’s first round on Monday.

“It was very nice that he sat in the box for my match. It was a special one,” Kvitova said. “I’m really glad that he took the invitation. He came with his wife to support me here.”

How fitting.

Kvitova was a bit overwhelmed by the whole scene as she returned to the site of her two Grand Slam titles, a little more than six months after being cut by a knife-wielding intruder at her home in the Czech Republic. Still unable to clench her hand for celebratory fist pumps or grip her racket fully, Kvitova came back to the All England Club and beat Johanna Larsson 6-3, 6-4.

All five fingers on the lefty’s racket-swinging hand were injured in the late December attack. At the time, Kvitova was told there was a possibility she might not play tennis again.

Scars on that hand serve as a reminder of what happened, and she thinks the cream that she often rubs on her hands during changeovers — something she’s long done, even before the stabbing — might help her improve her grip strength.

Venus weeps over accident

Venus Williams broke down in tears during a Wimbledon press conference on Monday, when she was asked about her involvement in a fatal car crash.

Williams is being sued by the estate of an elderly Florida man who died last month after his vehicle was hit by a car driven by the American star.

The 37-year-old is accused of running a red light, inattentive driving and negligent operation of a vehicle, leaving Jerome Barson with a fractured spine and numerous internal injuries before his death several weeks later.

After her 7-6 (9-7), 6-4 victory over Elise Mertens in the first round, world No. 11 Williams was repeatedly asked about the incident by the media and eventually became so emotional she began to cry.

“There are really no words to describe, like, how devastating and — yeah. I’m completely speechless. It’s just . . .” Williams said.

The five-time Wimbledon champion held her head for several moments and asked to leave the room before returning, still visibly shaken, to finish the interview session several minutes later.