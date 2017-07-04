Tanaka delivers for Yankees

One big development for the banged-up Yankees as they’ve limped toward the All-Star break the past few weeks: Masahiro Tanaka is back in top form.

Tanaka pitched seven sharp innings for his second straight win following a long slump, and the Yankees beat the skidding Toronto Blue Jays 6-3 on Monday night.

“I feel better out there and it’s definitely going in the right direction,” Tanaka said through a translator.

Hours after announcing they’ll both compete in the Home Run Derby next week, All-Star sluggers Aaron Judge and Gary Sanchez sparked New York’s offense. Consecutive singles by those Baby Bombers in the first helped the Yankees scratch out two runs against Marcus Stroman. Judge’s leadoff single and Sanchez’s double set up a four-run eighth that included Chase Headley’s two-run double off Ryan Tepera.

Headley was hit by a pitch to force home a run in the first and finished with three RBIs. Jacoby Ellsbury drew a bases-loaded walk from Stroman (8-5), who grew up on Long Island about 55 miles from Yankee Stadium.

Last-place Toronto has dropped five straight and nine of 11.

“Just gone cold, you know?” manager John Gibbons said. “I still feel like we’re about to explode.”

Tanaka (7-7) turned in his third consecutive strong outing, a major positive for the second-place Yankees as they chase AL East-leading Boston. New York won for only the sixth time in 20 games.

“We have an opportunity in front of us,” manager Joe Girardi said. “I think that’s what you ask for as you move forward.”

Tanaka yielded one run and five hits with eight strikeouts and one walk. The right-hander was coming off a win last Wednesday on the road against the Chicago White Sox — his first since May 8. Before that, he was 0-6 in a stretch of eight starts.

“He gets you off the fastball just in time to throw the fastball,” Toronto outfielder Steve Pearce said. “It’s only a matter of time for somebody like that.

“Sometimes you’ll feel the wrath of somebody when they’re coming out of it,” he added. “He’s coming out of it — you could tell.”

He took a four-hit shutout into the seventh at Yankee Stadium and limited the damage to a Darwin Barney RBI single that scored Ezequiel Carerra, who reached on a hit by pitch.

“I focused on each and every pitch and this is how it turned out,” said Tanaka, who walked one in a 111-pitch effort.

“In general all my pitches were good. (Even with runners on base) I was able to stay calm. Good results require hard work and dedication. I’ve got to do what I’ve got to do now and prepare for my next game.”

Red Sox 7, Rangers 5 (11)

In Arlington, Texas, Andrew Benintendi blooped a two-run single over a drawn-in infield in the 11th inning and Boston beat the Rangers for its AL-best fifth straight victory.

The Red Sox needed extra innings after Mike Napoli led off the Rangers ninth with a homer off All-Star closer Craig Kimbrel, who had blown only one of his previous 24 save opportunities.

Twins 9, Angels 5

In Minneapolis, Max Kepler tied a career high with four hits, including a home run, Adalberto Mejia earned his third straight win and the Twins beat Los Angeles.

Joe Mauer also homered and Miguel Sano had three hits for Minnesota, which won for just the third time in nine games.

Royals 3, Mariners 1

In Seattle, Ian Kennedy allowed one run while pitching into the seventh inning, Mike Moustakas and Alex Gordon both hit solo home runs, and the Kansas City beat the Mariners.

Kennedy (3-6) won his third straight decision with one of his best performances of the season. The lone run scored on a wild pitch as the Royals handed Seattle its fifth straight loss at home.

White Sox 7, Athletics 2

In Oakland, Todd Frazier doubled twice and drove in two runs to back Carlos Rodon’s first win of the season.

Melky Cabrera added three hits and an RBI, Willy Garcia doubled twice while Matt Davidson had an RBI double to break out of a personal slump and help Chicago to its fifth win in seven games.

Brewers 8, Orioles 1

In Milwaukee, Travis Shaw started the rout with a go-ahead single in a four-run first inning, then left after he was hit on a hand by a pitch.

Backed by 7-0 lead in the second, Brent Suter (1-1) struck out eight over six innings, allowing an unearned run and four hits — all singles. The 27-year-old left-hander made his second big league start, pitching in place of Chase Anderson, who is on the disabled list because of a left oblique strain.

Cardinals 14, Marlins 6

In St. Louis, rookie Luke Voit hit his first major league homer and drove in four runs, Tommy Pham reached base five times and the Cardinals beat the Miami

Ichiro Suzuki drew a walk in a pinch-hit appearance for the Marlins. Miami reliever Junichi Tazawa came on with two outs in the third with the Cardinals up 11-0 and got the next four outs without yielding a hit.

“There was very little time between when I got the call and when I walked up to the mound. I was worried about that. I’m relieved I was able to retire all the batters I faced,” said Tazawa.

“Today it wasn’t a matter of perfecting my mechanics. It was more important for me to focus on every pitch and throw carefully,” he said.

Nationals 3, Mets 2

In Washington, Ryan Raburn drove in the game-winning run with two outs in the bottom of the ninth as the Nationals survived another bullpen collapse.

Curtis Granderson tied the game with a two-out, two-run homer off Washington reliever Matt Albers (4-1). Granderson’s heroics came after Michael Taylor’s two-run homer in the bottom of the eighth broke a scoreless tie.

Rockies 5, Reds 3

In Denver, rookie Raimel Tapia finished a single shy of the cycle, and Charlie Blackmon lined a solo shot after it was announced he would participate in the All-Star Home Run Derby.

Tapia’s homer in the sixth broke a tie game as the Rockies returned home following a forgettable 1-8 trip.

Phillies 4, Pirates 0

In Philadelphia, Aaron Nola struck out eight in seven splendid innings, Freddy Galvis and Maikel Franco hit two-run homers and the Phillies beat Pittsburgh.

Nola (6-5) allowed four hits and none until Jordy Mercer lined a double down the left-field line with two outs in the fifth. Joaquin Benoit and Hector Neris completed the four-hitter.