Momota falls short of badminton U.S. Open draw

Kento Momota, who had received special permission to compete abroad following the lifting of his suspension for illegal gambling, was not included in the men’s draw on the U.S. Open’s website.

Momota was ranked No. 2 in the world on April 10, 2016, when he was suspended indefinitely by the Nippon Badminton Association for gambling in casinos, which are illegal in Japan. Although Momota’s suspension was lifted this past May, his world ranking was erased and he lacks the ranking needed to enter big tournaments.

The U.S. Open will kick off on July 19, but in the meantime, Momota has been entered in the qualifiers of the Canada Open, to start on July 11. He has also entered tournaments lower ranked than the U.S. and Canada opens.